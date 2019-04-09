Lori Loughlin Relying on Her Faith and Yoga to Cope with Admissions Scandal: Source

As Lori Loughlin awaits her fate for her alleged involvement with the college admissions scandal, the actress is attempting to maintain some sense of normalcy.

A source close to the Full House star, 54, tells PEOPLE that Loughlin has been doing well, despite her recent indictment and arrest, and has been relying on the things she enjoys doing most to get her through the difficult time.

“While waiting for this to come to some conclusion, she’s trying to keep a somewhat regular schedule — going to yoga and pilates and seeing friends for lunch,” the source says. “She is very faith-based, and she knows her faith will get her through this.”

“She’s holding up well, given the circumstances,” the insider added. “She has a strong very strong faith that is helping her immensely. She loves her husband and her children very much.”

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55, are among the dozens charged in an alleged college admissions cheating scam involving elite colleges and universities including Yale, Georgetown, the University of Southern California and Stanford.

The actress and the Mossimo clothing company founder allegedly paid $500,000 to have her daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, be designated crew team recruits even though they had never rowed, the indictment states. (It is unclear whether or not Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose are believed to have known about the alleged scheme.)

Last Wednesday, Loughlin and Giannulli appeared before a judge for the first time in a Boston courtroom. During their 6-minute hearing, the couple waived their right to a preliminary hearing. They also agreed to several pretrial conditions, including surrendering their passports and no possession of firearms.

The couple faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. They have yet to enter pleas in the cases against them and another court date for them has not been set.

Ahead of her court hearing on March 30, the actress was seen leaving one of her yoga classes which have become so important to her ability to deal with the crisis.