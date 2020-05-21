Lori Loughlin could serve 'less time' in prison due to coronavirus: 'That would not surprise me at all,' says lawyer

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli struck a deal with prosecutors for their role in the college admissions scandal, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts announced on Thursday.

The Full House star, 55, and her fashion designer husband, 56, will both plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. They were accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither having played the sport. Giannulli has also agreed to plead guilty to honest-services wire and mail fraud, which ups his prison time.

Under the terms of Loughlin’s agreement, she will receive a sentence of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Giannulli will serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

Is that fair? And what’s the likelihood either Loughlin or Giannulli even see the inside of a prison cell given the coronavirus pandemic? Yahoo Entertainment consulted with two lawyers about the agreement.

Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Lisa Houle said she’s “not surprised at all” by the plea deal, which she called “reasonable.”

“Following their request to have the charges dismissed, which was denied, their only choice was to go to trial or accept responsibility with a guilty plea,” the former L.A. County prosecutor told Yahoo on Thursday. Earlier this month, Loughlin and Giannulli lost their request for the case to be tossed on grounds of prosecutorial misconduct.

“This is a fair and reasonable deal for both sides,” Houle added. “These deals are consistent with other defendants received as part of their plea agreements.”

Loughlin and Giannulli, who are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the scandal, are expected to appear before a judge on Friday via videoconference due to the pandemic. (They live in California and would have had to appear in a Boston federal court under different circumstances.) Per the actress’s agreement, her prison sentence will begin “no earlier than 90 days after imposition of final judgment.” That’s not Loughlin getting star treatment. According to Houle, the stipulation isn’t unusual since it was agreed upon as part of their deal.

“It is not unusual for defendants and their attorneys to include language consistent with what they have agreed to with the prosecutors,” she explained. “Essentially, Loughlin is asking to delay her surrender date for three months after her guilty plea is entered. A surrender date is when a defendant actually goes into custody to begin serving their sentence. The delay between entry of a guilty plea and surrender is oftentimes used to ‘get one's affairs in order.’ She may also have requested that delay to wait for COVID to be more under control. Or, she may have asked for the delay in order to stagger her sentence beyond her husband serving his time.”

Yahoo also spoke with Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Silva Megerditchian, who views this plea deal a win for all parties. That’s why she believes it will be approved by a judge.

“It is true, the judge has the ultimate power to sign off on a deal. In this case, I think the public was shocked about how much time Lori and Mossimo could do — decades in federal prison. This way, the public is satisfied of some ‘reasonable’ prison time being given to the couple, and the government is satisfied they got a guilty plea without a trial,” she explained.

People are already speculating as to whether Loughlin and Giannulli will even do two months and five months, respectively, behind bars. Felicity Huffman ended up serving 11 days out of her 14-day sentence, as she was one of the first parents to plead guilty.

Megerditchian said it’s certainly possible the couple will serve less time than the plea deal states.

“Yes, they could serve less time, but it is impossible to tell at this juncture,” Megerditchian explained. “Plus, let's not forget we are in the time of COVID-19, so anything is possible. For safety purposes, if there is an outbreak where Lori or her husband is serving, their defense attorneys can always do a motion to the court to have them released early because of the pandemic.”