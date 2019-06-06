Lori Loughlin may be sued by USC over college admissions scandal

Prison time may be just part of the fallout from Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

The Fuller House actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, could potentially be sued by the University of Southern California — the school they paid scam college prep consultant Rick Singer to get their two daughters into — over the drama. Attorneys representing the couple said so much in legal papers filed on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It is possible that USC may have civil disputes with one or both sometime in the future,” Loughlin and Giannulli’s legal team from Latham & Watkins told federal prosecutors in a letter dated May 6.

It didn’t specify which party would be doing the suing — whether the couple would sue the school or the school would sue the couple. Attorneys for both parties didn’t immediately comment.

The article noted that Georgetown, another college involved in the bribery scandal, was recently sued by the son of a parent who pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy to prevent the school from nullifying his credits.

The potential lawsuit was part of a motion filed by prosecutors in the federal case raising the possible conflict with the couple’s law firm. Not only does Latham & Watkins represent Loughlin and Giannulli, but it also represents USC in a separate matter.

Apparently USC wanted to “veto” the firm’s involvement in the criminal case because of it, an attorney for the couple said. The lawyer was arguing that it shouldn’t be allowed.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters — social media influencer Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli — into the school as rowing recruits. Neither of them are rowers. Loughlin and Giannulli went so far as to stage photos of Olivia posing on a rowing machine to submit to the school, prosecutors claimed.

According to the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney, each charge against Loughlin and Giannulli carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. The daughters have not been charged.

Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded not guilty. Sources said their defense is that they didn’t know they were doing anything wrong.

It’s a different approach from fellow famous person Felicity Huffman, who quickly made a plea deal with feds. Because of that, prosecutors recommended a four-month prison sentence. Her sentencing is scheduled for September.

