Lori Loughlin joked of spending 'all this money' on Olivia Jade's education in old video

Lori Loughlin's past comments keep coming back to haunt her.

The actress and mother of two is one of the famous faces charged in the college admissions bribery scandal.

In a YouTube video published to daughter Olivia Jade's YouTube on Dec. 22, 2017, the influencer tries to teach her mom some slang terms. When the phrase "England is my city" is brought up, Loughlin, 54, admits she is unaware of its origins. The line was uttered by Nick Crompton in Jake Paul’s song "It's Everyday Bro."

"If you would've said ‘England is my city,’ " Loughlin began, "I would say ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?’ "

The two laughed, and then Olivia Jade, 19, said, "We’re gonna leave it at that."

More: Lori Loughlin once said 'I never pushed my kids'; Felicity Huffman asked for 'hacks'

More: What we know about Olivia Jade, Lori Loughlin's daughter caught up in admissions scandal

Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, 55, are charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Boston, the couple allegedly agreed in July 2016 to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for getting their two daughters into the University of Southern California as purported crew athletes, even though neither were athletes.

None of the children involved in the scheme were charged by federal prosecutors, and some of them had no idea what their parents allegedly were up to, according to investigators. But USC says it is considering whether to kick out students connected to the case.

Court papers state Giannulli sent an "action photo" of Jade on an ergometer rowing machine to supplement her profile as a crew coxswain for the L.A. Marina Club. The profile was submitted to the USC subcommittee for athletic admissions in November 2017, which approved Jade's conditional USC admission two weeks later. She was formally accepted in March 2018.

Another famous parent weighed in on the scandal via text message. Musician/songwriter/composer David Foster told his daughter, writer/actress Erin Foster how relieved he is she didn't want to pursue a degree.

“Thank god you didn’t want to go to college – Id’ be in jail right now!!” Foster, 69, wrote in a screenshot Erin, 36, shared to Instagram Saturday. “Thanks for the confidence, Dad,” she captioned the image.

Contributing: Maria Puente, Carly Mallenbaum and Bryan Alexander

More: Lori Loughlin released on $1 million bond in bribery scandal, can fly to Canada for work

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lori Loughlin joked of spending 'all this money' on Olivia Jade's education in old video