Lori Loughlin Focused on Family After Prison Release but ‘Would Love to Act Again’: Source

Although Lori Loughlin's focus is on her husband right now, she hopes to be able to return to work in the future.

The Full House alum, 56, was released from a federal correctional facility in Dublin, California, on Monday morning after finishing her sentence for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, meanwhile, is still serving his five-month sentence.

“Lori is still in the moment of enjoying being back at home,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The next big focus is of course to have Mossimo back home. No one can visit him in prison, because of COVID. He stays in touch with his family via phone calls. It seems Lori will put everything on hold until Mossimo is home. She isn't really thinking about anything else.”

“She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point,” adds the insider. “She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies. The only focus right now though is to reunite with Mossimo.”

After her starring role as Aunt Becky in the 1980-90s sitcom Full House, Loughlin has most recently appeared in Netflix’s reboot of the popular series, Fuller House. Her involvement in the admissions scandal, however, left her absent from the show’s fifth and final season.

Following her Dec. 28 release from prison, a source told PEOPLE that Loughlin had a tearful reunion with daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, whom she shares with Giannulli.

“It’s the end of a very long ordeal," the source said at the time, while a second insider added that the actress "seems beyond relieved that she can put her prison sentence behind her."

"It's the most stressful thing she has ever dealt with. She plans on spending New Year's with Olivia and Bella," the source said.

In May, Loughlin admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her fashion designer husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. The couple was caught up in the scandal in which more than 50 parents allegedly bribed their children's way into prestigious universities.

According to the criminal complaint against them, the couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to falsely designate Olivia and Isabella, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team, even though neither ever participated in the sport.

On Aug. 21, a judge approved the couple’s plea deal, sentencing her to two months in jail, a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service, while Giannulli received five months in jail, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

At the time that Loughlin had reported to prison on Oct. 30, a legal source close to the actress told PEOPLE that she had the option to report by Nov. 19, which is when Giannulli was booked, but she decided to go early so she could be released by the end of the year.

"She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison," the source said. "She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021."