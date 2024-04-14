Lori Loughlin Dishes On Working With Keanu Reeves In An '80s Teen Comedy

Lori Loughlin has nothing but fond memories from her time working on a film with Keanu Reeves nearly 40 years ago.

The “Full House” star discussed what it was like co-starring with Reeves in the 1988 comedy, “The Night Before,” in Friday’s episode of the podcast, “How Rude, Tanneritos!” hosted by former “Full House” co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber.

Loughlin said Reeves played a “nerdy guy” in the film, but in real life he was “lovely.”

“What a lovely, lovely man,” she said, adding, “He’s just a dream. He really is. So sweet.”

“The Night Before” centers around a popular high school student named Tara (Loughlin) who loses a bet and has to go to prom with Winston (Reeves). Their night gets derailed after Reeves’ character gets lost on the way to prom and they “end up stranded on the worst side of town,” a film description reads.

The movie premiered around the same time as “Full House,” the popular sitcom in in which Loughlin played character Aunt Becky. She later reprised her role in Netflix’s “Fuller House,” though didn’t appear in the final season, which premiered in 2019.

The actor served a two-month sentence behind bars in 2020 for her involvement in a college admissions scandal.

Keanu Reeves photographed at a performance by his rock band, Dogstar, at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023 in Napa, California. Tim Mosenfelder via Getty Images

Loughlin isn’t the only actor to reflect positively on decades-old experiences with Reeves.

Last year, Kate Beckinsale expressed her gratitude to Reeves and actor Robert Sean Leonard for both helping her with a wardrobe malfunction in 1993.

Beckinsale said that she had an issue with her bodysuit as the trio drove together to the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of their film, “Much Ado About Nothing.”

She said she informed Reeves and Leonard about what happened — “all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open” — and that the two

“both jumped in to save me.”

While she and her “Much Ado About Nothing” co-stars were on the red carpet, Reeves and Leonard held the back gusset of the bodysuit down while she held the front gusset.

“Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before,” she said.

