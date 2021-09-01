Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade joins 'Dancing With the Stars': Reports

Olivia Jade, here with Lori Loughlin in 2018, is competing on Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars." (FilmMagic)

Olivia Jade Giannulli apparently has quite the high-profile new gig. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's 21-year-old daughter will join the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, more than two years after the family was involved in the college admissions scandal.

A source tells E! News that Olivia's decision to join Season 30 is the YouTube star "taking her life into her own hands, learning from past mistakes and challenging herself in new areas."

An ABC spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment that the company does not comment on casting rumors.

TMZ obtained a video of a woman appearing to be Olivia entering dance rehearsals. The outlet reports that she will be paired with past mirrorball trophy winner and champion, Val Chmerkovskiy.

Olivia's famous parents served time behind bars for their role in the college admissions scandal. The Full House actress and her fashion designer husband illegally got their daughters admitted into the University of Southern California as fake crew recruits. Olivia dropped out of college and retreated from the spotlight in the months that followed.

The influencer returned to YouTube in January, weeks after she broke her silence about what she knew of her parents' crimes, revealing on Red Table Talk she wasn't "fully aware" about what they did. However, she made it clear she stood by them both.

"I was definitely confused when this all came out, and I went and confronted [my parents] about everything. They didn't really have much to say except 'I am so sorry. I really messed up in trying to give the best to you and your sister,'" she explained. "I know they're good people and I know I'm not going to judge them for a mistake they made. Although it’s a big one, they’re going to pay the price for it. Regardless of what people say, I've seen them day in and day out and how they’ve received all of this and I know they've struggled."

The full celebrity cast for the new season of Dancing With the Stars will be revealed on Good Morning America on Sept. 8.