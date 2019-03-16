Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Joked She Was 'Literally Never at High School' in 2018 Video

Nearly a year before Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were charged in an alleged college admissions cheating scam, their daughter Olivia Jade joked that she was “never at school” in a video she posted on her YouTube channel.

In the 9-minute clip from May 2018, the social influencer, 19, documented her last day of high school and her class’ senior prank. Ahead of her day, Olivia Jade got ready in the bathroom where she revealed that attending class hadn’t been a top priority for her.

“I’m, like, excited to go… do the school prank,” she said. “But I’m also literally never at school that I think my class doesn’t even — and maybe they forget I go there!”

Olivia Jade then let out a laugh and clarified, “I’m just kidding!”

This isn’t the first time that Olivia Jade’s vlog has brought her past commitment to her education into question.

The teen faced backlash last year when she posted a video in which she said she was only interested in attending college for the parties. While answering fan questions, Olivia Jade said she wasn’t sure how she planned to balance her social media career while taking classes at the University of Southern California, where she is a freshman.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” she said. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

After reading many comments of backlash, Olivia Jade posted a second video apology, admitting she was “disappointed” in herself.

“I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school. And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school,” she said in the video. “I’m really disappointed in myself.”

The duo allegedly paid $500,000 to make it appear that their daughter had been a rower, the indictment states. Olivia Jade is not currently listed on the USC women’s rowing roster. It’s unclear if she was aware of the alleged scheme, and she was not charged. Her older sister, Isabella Rose, 20, is also enrolled at USC and was not charged.

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were arrested this week on a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Giannulli appeared in federal court on Tuesday and was released after posting a $1 million bond. Loughlin made her first appearance in federal court on Wednesday in Los Angeles where a judge set her bond at $1 million, according to the Associated Press.

