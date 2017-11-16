Lord of the Rings TV show could cost $1 billion

It looks like Amazon truly is aiming for the gap in the market left once ‘Game of Thrones’ wraps up for good next year.

According to reports, the planned ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show that was signed by Amazon’s studio arm this week could be the most expensive TV show of all time.

Figures touted in The Hollywood Reporter put the cost of making it at a staggering $1 billion.

The figure would likely dwarf – so to speak – the $15 million per episode that HBO is throwing at the final six episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ making up season eight, likely due to air some time around summer next year.

Amazon has committed to five seasons of the show to begin with (plus a potential spin-off show), which will pick up stories that precede the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, which Peter Jackson brought to the big screen over his three epic movies.

Insiders have said that the global rights alone are set to cost Amazon $250 million, with the vast production and marketing costs heaped on top of that.

“This is a unique opportunity to tell new stories in a magical world that is a global phenomenon,” Amazon’s Sharon Tal Yguado told THR.

“As we build our diverse portfolio of programming, we are making some of our big bets on tentpole series.”

It follows news that Disney is plotting a ‘Star Wars’ TV series spin-off too, for release on its new streaming service, expected to launch in 2019.

