Lord of the Rings TV series in the works

Gather together your fellowship – ‘Lord of the Rings’ is back.

And it’s going to make an epic quest to TV.

According to Variety, J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy epic is heading back to our screens in its very own TV series thanks to Amazon… and they clearly think it’s going to be the next ‘Game of Thrones’.

“Warner Bros. Television and the estate of J.R.R. Tolkien are in talks with Amazon Studios to develop a series based on the late author’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ novels,” they revealed. “Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is said by sources with knowledge of the situation to be personally involved in the negotiations, which are still in very early stages. No deal has been set.”

“The studio and the Tolkien estate have been shopping a series based on the classic fantasy novels and their assortment of hobbits, wizards, and warriors, sparking a competitive situation from which Amazon has emerged as the frontrunner. Representatives for Amazon and Warner Bros. declined to comment.”

Interestingly, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is directly involved with the project.

Known as a massive fantasy and sci-fi fan, it looks as though he’s eager to step in to get this project off the ground… but it remains unclear how closely he will be involved in production.

Of course, this isn’t the first time ‘Lord of the Rings’ has appeared on screen.

Back in 2001, Peter Jackson wowed audiences with ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ which was soon followed by ‘The Two Towers’ in 2002, and ‘The Return of the King’ in 2003.

And they were big business, too – earning almost £3 billion between them.

After the success of ‘Game of Thrones’ it was only a matter of time before studios began circling ‘Lord of the Rings’ once more. And this could be quite a coup for Amazon. After all, they’re clearly beginning to shift towards large-scale genre programming – a move which could see them earn a much larger share of the streaming pie.

Who will star in the ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see. But it’s an exciting prospect.

