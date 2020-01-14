'The Lord of the Rings' TV series confirms main cast: Meet the fellowship

Amazon has assembled its fellowship.

At long last, the main cast of the Lord of the Rings TV series has officially been assembled by the streaming platform.

EW previously reported Game of Thrones vet Robert Aramayo would star in a leading role as Beldor, and the casting was confirmed during Tuesday’s Television Critics Association presentation, along with 14 others.

A Confession‘s Owain Arthur, Hotel Mumbai‘s Nazanin Boniadi, The Proposition‘s Tom Budge, His Dark Materials‘ Morfydd Clark, The Undoing‘s Ismael Cruz Córdova (last seen in The Mandalorian), The Gallows Act II‘s Ema Horvath, The Cry‘s Markella Kavenagh, Birdsong‘s Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin of web series Caravan, stage actor Sophia Nomvete, Wanderlust‘s Megan Richards, I Am the Night‘s Dylan Smith, Medici: Masters of Florence‘s Charlie Vickers, and A Very English Scandal‘s Daniel Weyman were also confirmed.

View photos Everett Collection More

Production is set to commence in February.

“After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series,” showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement. “These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.”

The TV series is set during The Second Age of Middle-earth, taking place long before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien‘s Lord of the Rings book trilogy and the adventures of Aragorn, Gandalf, and Frodo. A Middle-earth map, released by Amazon in March, showed the lost island of Númenor, which suggests it will have some role to play in the show.

The Lord of the Rings was given an early season 2 renewal, which came with the delay of season 1 as the writers worked out the additional scripts. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom helmer J.A. Bayona directs the first two episodes.

Serving as executive producers alongside Payne and McKay are Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Sharon Tal Yguado, Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad), Jason Cahill (The Sopranos), and Justin Doble (Stranger Things).

