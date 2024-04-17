It Looks Like Rebecca Minkoff Is Joining 'The Real Housewives Of New York City'

Ever since the rebooted cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" completed their first season back in Oct. 2023, Bravo fans have been speculating where the show would go. Last month, the network confirmed that all six new members — Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, Ubah Hassan and Sai De Silva — would be returning, but there were mumblings about a few potential additions. Now, it seems one is all but confirmed.

As first reported by Deadline, designer Rebecca Minkoff will appear on "RHONY" Season 15, though it's unclear if she's joining the cast as a full-time member or in a "friend of" capacity. Page Six has also reported that she's been filming alongside the other women.

This won't be Minkoff's first reality show appearance: The 43-year-old has previously served as a guest judge on "Project Runway" (another Bravo production) and cameo-ed in the short-lived series "So Cosmo," which followed the editorial team at Cosmopolitan.

Minkoff's involvement further solidifies the fashion focus of the new "RHONY". (Lyons is an industry legend, Taank is a publicist, Hassan is a model and De Silva is an influencer). However, she's also a controversial figure: Minkoff is a known, open Scientologist. It's unclear if she'll address it on the show (she didn't in her 2021 book), but the Internet's already abuzz about it.

"RHONY" is set to return to Bravo later this year.

