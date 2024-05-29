Looking for fun things to do this weekend May 31-June 2? Top 5 events in Palm Beach County

As we settle into summer, remember we will still have opportunities to head outdoors and not absolutely wilt while having some solid fun. This weekend go full-on Tarzan and Jane and do the Swamp Tromp at Grassy Waters Preserve, strike a pose and get a good stretch during Maki's Sunday Community Yoga or maybe catch some live music at the Boynton Harbor Marina or at Anchorage Park in North Palm Beach.

In addition to the top five events listed there's always something great happening at places like The Norton Museum of Art or the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. On top of that you could always just enjoy a great meal with an equally great view at one of Palm Beach County's waterfront restaurants from Jupiter to Boca Raton. Plus, we've curated a list of the best things to do all year in the county, and here it is: your bucket list of 55 fun must-try things to do in Palm Beach County.

1. Swamp Tromp at Grassy Waters Preserve

Get up close and personal with nature on Saturday, June 1 during the Swamp Tromp at Grassy Waters Preserve.

Ready to take a walk on the wild side? This guided tour through a cypress swamp will provide all the down and dirty fun you can handle while giving you a view into the heart of the northern Everglades. Wear closed-toe shoes that fit snuggly enough so they won't come off. Reservations required.

The event is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1. 8264 Northlake Blvd., West Palm Beach. Adults $10, children $5. Information: 561-804-4985

2. Rock The Marina in Boynton Beach

Held at the Boynton Harbor Marina, this event will feature live music by Paul Anthony & the Reggae Souljahs. There will be special deals at many of the marina business including Banana Boat, Two Georges Waterfront Grille and the Marina Cafe. Patrons can also learn about various environmental and marine conservation efforts.

The event is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1. 735 Casa Loma Blvd., Boynton Beach. Free. Information: allevents.in/boyntonbeach/rock-the-marina

3. Beats & Eats at Anchorage Park

Beats & Eats in North Palm Beach will feature multiple food trucks dishing out the tasty goodness along with the band Cover to Cover cranking out the live, sweet beats from all your favorite artists like classic Van Halen and more.

The event is 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 1. 603 Anchorage Drive, North Palm Beach. Free. Information: village-npb.org/Beats-Eats

4. Maki's Sunday Community Yoga

Maki's Community Yoga Class is now held at Crazytrain Crossfit in West Palm Beach.

Held at Crazytrain CrossFit (near their previous location at Grandview Public Market), this all-levels class will help you stretch, strengthen, lengthen and get rid of some of that tension the world is constantly weighting us down with. Seriously, break free from the world for a little while, feel the flow and feel better. Bring your mat, water, as well as open hearts and minds.

The class is 9:30 a.m. Sundays. 1016 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach. Free. Information: mindfulboutique.com

5. Gears & Beers trail ride

Hit the trails at Jonathan Dickinson State Park and then enjoy a beer and some pizza at Tequesta Brewing Co. during their Gears & Beers event.

Meet up at Tequesta Brewing Company for this twice a month event and ride to Jonathan Dickinson State Park to charge the trails. Afterwards return to the brewery for a well-earned beer and some pizza.

The event is 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, June 2. 287 US 1, Tequesta. Free. Information: tequestabrewing.com/event

