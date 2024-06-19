Looking for fun things to do this weekend June 21-23? Top 5 events in Palm Beach County

As we settle into summer, remember we will still have opportunities to head outdoors and not absolutely wilt while having some solid fun. This weekend get out on the water at MacArthur Beach State Park for a sunset/moonrise paddle session, see Rock of ABBA play at Boca Raton's Mizner Park Amphitheater or dig into some Louisiana-style goodness at E.R. Bradley's Crawfish Boil in downtown West Palm Beach.

In addition to the top five events listed there's always something great happening at places like The Norton Museum of Art or the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. On top of that you could always just enjoy a great meal with an equally great view at one of Palm Beach County's waterfront restaurants from Jupiter to Boca Raton. Plus, we've curated a list of the best things to do all year in the county, and here it is: your bucket list of 55 fun must-try things to do in Palm Beach County.

1. MacBeach Moonlight Paddle

Watch the sunset and then the moon rise on Friday, June 21 during the MacBeach Moonlight Paddle at MacArthur Beach State Park.

Get out on the water for a paddle around the Lake Worth Lagoon. Be amazed at our world as you paddle into the sunset and then watch from Munyon Island as our moon eerily and beautifully rises.

The event is 7:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 21. 10900 Jack Nicklaus Drive, North Palm Beach. Free. Paddleboard rental available here. Information: macarthurbeach.org/events

2. Summer in the City concert series featuring Rock of ABBA

Rock of ABBA will bring the good times and tunes to Mizner Park Amphitheater on Friday, June 21 during Boca Raton's Summer in the City concert series.

Rock out all summer long at the Mizner Park Amphitheater with one Friday night concert after another. This week, travel back to the 1970s for a dose of some of the greatest music ever created with Rock of ABBA and groove to "Fernando," "Take a Chance on Me," "Dancing Queen," and more. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

The event is 7 p.m. Friday, June 21. 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Free. Information: myboca.us/2021/Mizner-Park

3. Morning Beach Yoga at The Seagate Beach Club

Feel the flow during Morning Beach Yoga on Saturday, June 22 at The Seagate Beach Club in Delray Beach.

Led by Coco Yogi's Corey Heyman, this 60-minute, Vinyasa yoga flow class will help build strength, stamina, flexibility and concentration while giving participants a much-needed dose of 'Vitamin Sea.' Guests should bring a mat, towel, and water bottle. Open to all levels.

The class is 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 22. 401 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach. $20. Information: seagatedelray.com/events

4. Market Motors Classic Car Show

The Market Motors Car Show will be held Saturday, June 23 at City Hall Municipal Campus in Palm Beach Gardens.

Held in conjunction with the Gardens GreenMarket, this is where "farm fresh vibes and vintage rides collide." See some amazing cars while shopping from over 70 vendors at the market. Attendees can even vote for their favorite car to determine the 'people's choice.' There will also be live music by Oliver Hanfmann.

The event is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 23. 10500 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens. Free. Information: pbgfl.com/Market-Motors

5. E.R. Bradley's Crawfish Boil

Dig into crawfish and some seriously good Louisiana-style cuisine all weekend long during the 3rd Annual Crawfish Boil at E.R. Bradley's in downtown West Palm Beach.

This Happening both Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, this event will feature special menu items including the crawfish boil which includes three pounds of crawfish, corn on the cob, adouille sausage, okra, potatoes and mushrooms for $35; along with shrimp po' boys for $23 and beignets for $12. They begin serving at noon each day and go until supplies run out. There will be live music both days with the String Assassins performing at 6 p.m. Saturday and Fish Out of Water at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Dig in at E.R. Bradley's 3rd Annual Crawfish Boil this weekend.

The event is Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23. 104 S. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Information: erbradleys.com/

Eddie Ritz is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at eritz@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

