Looking for fun things to do this weekend Feb. 16-18? Top 5 events in Palm Beach County

It's officially winter in South Florida and though you won't be building snowmen or hitting the slopes, you will be able to enjoy outdoor activities without having to layer up or even wear a jacket most of the time. This is the time to venture outside enjoy festivals, greenmarkets and the area's incredible entertainment. This weekend rock out with multiple bands at both West Fest 2024 in Royal Palm Beach and the Jupiter Seafood Festival at Carlin Park, check out the fine art at ArtiGras and, finally, get jazzed up with Irwin Solomon and Friends at UMC in Tequesta.

In addition to the top five events listed there's always something great happening at places like The Norton Museum of Art or the Maltz Jupiter Theatre. On top of that you could always just enjoy a great meal with an equally great view at one of Palm Beach County's waterfront restaurants from Jupiter to Boca Raton. Plus, we've curated a list of the best things to do all year in the county, and here it is: your bucket list of 55 fun must-try things to do in Palm Beach County.

1. West Fest 2024 at Commons Park

West Fest 2024 will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Commons Park in Royal Palm Beach.

This three-day extravaganza will feature carnival rides, arts and crafts, line dancing, pony rides, multiple bands including Southern Blood, Mitch Herrick and Andrew Morris, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, bounce houses, corn hole and axe throwing. There will be food and drink vendors on site.

The event is 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. 11600 Poinciana Blvd., Royal Palm Beach. Free. Information: royalpalmbeachfl.gov/parksrec/page/west-fest

2. ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival

The arts belong to Palm Beach Gardens this weekend for the 38th annual ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival. Go for a day and enjoy one of the largest fine arts festivals in the U.S.

Now in its 39th year, this premier fine arts festival of the Palm Beaches, ranked as one of the top 10 art shows in the United States, will showcase works from more than 275 artists from across the country. There will also be interactive exhibits, kids activities, a youth art competition, live music and the ArtiGras Culinary Arts Studio. This fan favorite will showcase the creativity of cooking through live food demonstrations and tastings.

The event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18. Gardens North District Park, 5101 117th Court N., Palm Beach Gardens. Advance one-day ticket $15, at gate $20. Information: artigras.org

3. Jupiter Seafood Festival at Carlin Park

This two-day event will feature delicious seafood, refreshing beverages and multiple live music acts. These include Ripe, Fox Royale, The People Upstairs and Indigo Dreamers on Saturday and Sipping Fire, 56 Ace, Goodnight, Texas and Donovan Frankenreiter on Sunday.

The event is 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. 400 A1A, Jupiter. Tickets start at $10. Information: eventbrite.com/e/2024-jupiter-seafood-festival

4. Sunday on the Waterfront featuring Southern Blood

The band Southern Blood will rock the Meyer Amphitheatre on Sunday, Feb. 18 during Sunday on the Waterfront.

Grab a biscuit and get ready to sop up some seriously good Southern Rock! This band will be belting out covers from some of the greatest bands in the genre including The Allman Brothers Band, Molly Hatchet, The Marshall Tucker Band, .38 Special, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. All this at the Meyer Amphitheatre along the West Palm Beach Waterfront!

The event is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. 104 Datura St., West Palm Beach. Free. Information: https://www.wpb.org/government/community-events

5. 'An Afternoon of Jazz' at First UMC Jupiter-Tequesta

Renowned jazz pianist Irwin Solomon and Friends will perform "An Afternoon of Jazz" on Sunday, Feb. 18 at First UMC Jupiter-Tequesta.

Don't miss red-hot jazz pianist Irwin Solomon and Friends as they crank out one selection after another from the Great American Songbook.

The event is 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. 815 E. Indiantown Road, Jupiter. Information: jupitermethodist.org

Black History Month Bonus: Black Art Matters featuring Branndi Lewis

Branndi Lewis will perform on Thursday, Feb. 22 at CityZen Garden in downtown West Palm Beach as part of Black Art Matters.

Presented by the WPB DDA, this performance celebrating African American culture during Black History Month is part of Black Art Matters.

Branndi Lewis graduated from the University of Florida where she studied dance and dance composition. She later attended the pedagogy program at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. She has been a teacher at Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts and now runs her own dance education and mentorship program called GroundedWPB.

The event is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. CityZen Garden, 400 Datura St., West Palm Beach. Free. Information: downtownwpb.com/explore

Black History Month Bonus: 18th African American Film Festival

Multiple movies will be screened at the Kravis Center during the festival this week including the feature "Bright Road" and the short "Seventh Grade," and "Island in the Sun" on Saturday, Feb. 17; "Ruby Bridges" and "Daughter of the Dust" on Sunday, Feb. 18.

The screenings are Saturday, Feb. 17 and Sunday, Feb. 18. Kravis Center, Marshall E. Rinker Playhouse, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. See website for exact times and prices. Information: kravis.org/film/african-american-film-series

