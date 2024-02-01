Looking for fun things to do? Festivals and block parties this weekend in Sarasota area

There are 100-plus things to do this month in Sarasota and Manatee counties, and we can't think of a better way to get the party started than with the free Fresh Fridays bash happening in downtown Sarasota.

There's another free block party occurring Friday in Lakewood Ranch, as well as festivals celebrating food and music. Plus, there's a delightfully peculiar circus taking place at the Sarasota Fairgrounds.

In addition to the events highlighted below, the Sarasota Ski-A-Rees are back with their 2024 winter/spring season featuring free water ski shows at 2 p.m. every Sunday now through May 5 on City Island, behind Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.

Plus, you can visit the free Embracing our Differences exhibit on Bayfront Park now through April 14.

1. Fresh Fridays block party returns to downtown Sarasota

Downtown Sarasota's free block party series Fresh Fridays returns to State Street this Friday.

Downtown Sarasota's popular Fresh Fridays block party series returns with the 12-member group The Motowners playing dance-ready classics originated by Motown legends like The Temptations, Four Tops, and Diana Ross. There will also be food and beverages by nearby downtown restaurants including Beso, one of the most exciting new Sarasota eateries to open in 2023. 7-10 p.m. Friday; State Street, Sarasota; downtownsarasotadid.com/fresh-fridays

2. The Great Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium and Drink-Ory Garden

The Great Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium is today through Sunday under the big top at Sarasota Fairgrounds.

Expect to see delightfully quirky characters played by world-class aerialists, stunt artists and comedians during this production launched about six years ago in Englewood and now playing under the big top at Sarasota Fairgrounds. The performance, which changes each year, is about 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission, and be sure to consider arriving an hour before showtime to visit The Drink-Ory Garden for libations and snacks. Today through Sunday; Sarasota Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota; and Feb. 8-11; Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda; $45-$75; 941-445-7309; mrswindles.com

3. Bradenton Cigar Box Guitar Festival in Village of the Arts

Steve Arvey is scheduled to perform at the Bradenton Cigar Box Guitar Festival.

Acclaimed chef and live music enthusiast David Shiplett's restaurants Birdrock Taco Shack (1213 13th Ave. W. ) and Cottonmouth Southern Soul Kitchen (1114 12th St. W.), along with other Village of the Arts venues, will host the Bradenton Cigar Box Guitar Festival, taking part during the neighborhood's monthly Artwalk held 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. The music lineup, which will stretch into Sunday afternoon, features a dozen acts led by regional favorites like Hymn for Her, Steve Arvey, Ben Prestage and The Applebutter Express. Friday-Sunday; Village of the Arts, 1227 12th St. W., Bradenton; villageofthearts.org

4. Sarasota Jewish Food Festival

Corned beef, pastrami and many more treats will be served on Sunday at the Sarasota Jewish Food Festival.

For those craving delicious Jewish cuisine, be sure to visit the 16th annual Sarasota Jewish Food Festival. The menu includes corned beef and pastrami, Hebrew National hot dogs, cabbage and matzoh ball soup, stuffed cabbage, knishes, kugel, blintzes, and strudels. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota; free admission; templesinai-sarasota.org

5. Music on Main at Lakewood Ranch

Kettle of Fish, led by singer and guitarist Dana Lawrence, performs Friday at Lakewood Ranch's Music on Main.

While we love Fresh Fridays in downtown Sarasota, the first Friday of the month also means you can enjoy the free Lakewood Ranch block party Music on Main. Kettle of Fish will bring their expert blend of roots rock classics and originals and you’ll find the street lined with food vendors and beer trucks, as well as rides and activities for children. 6-9 p.m. Friday; Main Street, Lakewood Ranch; lakewoodranch.com

