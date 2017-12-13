Take a look at this year’s SAG Award nominees

Daniel Kaluuya leads the way in film nominations for Britons.

Britons Dame Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins, Gary Oldman and Daniel Kaluuya are all up for top awards at the 24th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Here is a full list of the nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Dame Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird











Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.











Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound

Hong Chau – Downsizing

Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

Allison Janney- I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird











View photos Daniel Kaluuya is up for best actor (Ian West/PA) More

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell – Battle Of The Sexes

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri











Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri











Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Wonder Woman











Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette And Joan

Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette And Joan

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies











Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Jeff Daniels – Godless

Robert De Niro – The Wizard Of Lies

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies











Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Claire Foy – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright – House Of Cards











Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Peter Dinklage – Game Of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul











Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black

Alison Brie – Glow

Jane Fonda – Grace And Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Lily Tomlin – Grace And Frankie











Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master Of None

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace

William H. Macy – Shameless

Marc Maron – Glow













Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Game Of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us











Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Orange Is The New Black

Veep











Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

Glow

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead











Life Achievement Award

Morgan Freeman

