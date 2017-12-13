    Take a look at this year’s SAG Award nominees

    By Sam Blewett, Press Association
    Daniel Kaluuya leads the way in film nominations for Britons.

    Britons Dame Judi Dench, Sally Hawkins, Gary Oldman and Daniel Kaluuya are all up for top awards at the 24th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Here is a full list of the nominees:

    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
    Dame Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
    Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
    Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird




    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
    Timothée Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
    James Franco – The Disaster Artist
    Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
    Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
    Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.




    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
    Mary J. Blige – Mudbound
    Hong Chau – Downsizing
    Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
    Allison Janney- I, Tonya
    Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird




    Daniel Kaluuya is up for best actor (Ian West/PA)

    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
    Steve Carell – Battle Of The Sexes
    Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
    Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
    Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
    Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri




    Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
    The Big Sick
    Get Out
    Lady Bird
    Mudbound
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri




    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
    Baby Driver
    Dunkirk
    Logan
    War For The Planet Of The Apes
    Wonder Woman




    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
    Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
    Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
    Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette And Joan
    Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette And Joan
    Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies




    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
    Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock: The Lying Detective
    Jeff Daniels – Godless
    Robert De Niro – The Wizard Of Lies
    Geoffrey Rush – Genius
    Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies




    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
    Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
    Claire Foy – The Crown
    Laura Linney – Ozark
    Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
    Robin Wright – House Of Cards




    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
    Jason Bateman – Ozark
    Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
    Peter Dinklage – Game Of Thrones
    David Harbour – Stranger Things
    Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul




    Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
    Uzo Aduba – Orange Is The New Black
    Alison Brie – Glow
    Jane Fonda – Grace And Frankie
    Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
    Lily Tomlin – Grace And Frankie




    Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
    Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
    Aziz Ansari – Master Of None
    Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Sean Hayes – Will & Grace
    William H. Macy – Shameless
    Marc Maron – Glow





    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
    The Crown
    Game Of Thrones
    The Handmaid’s Tale
    Stranger Things
    This Is Us




    Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
    Black-ish
    Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Glow
    Orange Is The New Black
    Veep




    Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
    Game Of Thrones
    Glow
    Homeland
    Stranger Things
    The Walking Dead




    Life Achievement Award
    Morgan Freeman