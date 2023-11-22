Look: Logan Lerman engaged to Ana Corrigan

Logan Lerman (L) recently got engaged to Ana Corrigan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman is engaged to be married.

The 31-year-old actor recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Ana Corrigan.

Corrigan shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photobooth snaps with Lerman and a video of her engagement ring.

"That's Mrs Logie to you," she captioned the post.

Lerman responded in the comments, writing, "Love you sweetie."

Actresses Joey King and AnnaSophia Robb celebrated with the couple.

"My favorites," King wrote.

"EEEEEEE!!!!! SO EXCITED FOR YOU BOTH!" Robb said.

Lerman and Corrigan have been together for several years. Lerman called Corrigan his "best friend" while celebrating her birthday in December 2021.

"She truly makes every day better and brighter," he said at the time. "I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life."

Lerman is known for playing Percy Jackson in the Percy Jackson movies and Jonah Heidelbaum on Hunters. He recently appeared in the film Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt.

Disney+ is developing a Percy Jackson and the Olympians series starring Walker Scobell.