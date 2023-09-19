Look: Ed Sheeran immersive experience coming to 'Fortnite'

"A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience," a musical experience featuring performances by Ed Sheeran, is coming to iHeartLand's State Farm Park in "Fortnite." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran is the latest artist to have a musical collaboration with Fortnite.

iHeartMedia announced A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience, a music experience featuring performances by Sheeran, in a press release Tuesday.

A Special Ed Sheeran Immersive Experience will be available Oct. 5-9 at iHeartLand's State Farm Park in Fortnite.

The event will allow players and fans to experience Sheeran's music in "a brand-new way when they drop into iHeartLand and find themselves navigating worlds that have been inspired by Sheeran's songs."

The worlds range from "a metropolitan city at night, a boxing ring in a desolate city during sunset, a high-speed boat cruising through a rich ocean ecosystem and a luscious forest setting."

Ed Sheeran performs on "Today" in June.

The Ed Sheeran experience was designed using Epic Games' Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and is inspired by the songs Sheeran performed for iHeartRadio to celebrate his albums Subtract and Autumn Variations. The setlist includes "Eyes Closed," "Shape of You," "Boat" and "Life Goes On."

"Ed Sheeran is one of today's biggest superstars and is known for creating unique music experiences that captivate his audiences," iHeartMedia chief programming officer Tom Poleman said. "We knew he was the perfect artist to feature for our first immersive experience, built in partnership with Epic Games. We want to continue to push boundaries of tech and innovation for music and gaming fans, allowing them to go deeper into the songs, lyrics and meaning behind the music in ways that are native to the Fortnite environment. We're sure Fortnite players will love this immersive experience in iHeartLand's State Farm Park."

Ed Sheeran attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in May.

IHeartMedia's iHeartLand first launched in Fortnite in August 2022.

Sheeran will release his album Autumn Variations on Sept. 29.

Ed Sheeran performs on "Today" in 2021.