A look back at the best moments from the 2008 VMAs — From Speidi to LiLo

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since all eyes were on Speidi (you know, MTV's most elite couple, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag), and Britney Spears took home the Best Female Video award for "Piece of Me."

With the 2018 Video Music Awards around the corner, we're taking a look back at some of the most iconic moments from one of the biggest nights in music. From Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas' teenage love story to a short-lived Paris Hilton and Benji Madden romance, 2008 made for an epic time in young Hollywood.

Aubrey O'Day was in attendance repping her hot 2000's girl-band "Danity Kane," while a very pregnant Ashlee Simpson presented on stage with her former hubby, Pete Wentz. The couple split just two years later and are both happily married today to other people.

From Jo Bro moments to Lindsay Lohan's best hairstyle to date and a very happy Tyga (pre-Kylie Jenner), scroll through the gallery below for a nostalgic look back. Your 16-year-old self will thank you later!

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards will air on August 20, 2018 from Radio City Music Hall in New York City and Jennifer Lopez is set to take home the Video Vanguard Honoree.