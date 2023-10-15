Longmont City Council Ward 3: Gary Hodges

Oct. 15—Gary Hodges

Website: hodges4council.com

Age: 56

Family: Wife, Lisa. Daughter, Amber and son-in-law, Jonah (two grandsons). Son, Mack. All call Longmont home.

How long have you lived in Longmont? 26 years.

Professional background: Atmospheric Science. Senior Associate Scientist with CU and NOAA.

Political/community experience: Candidate for Longmont City Council in the 2022 special election. Seven years Transportation Advisory Board. Boulder County Precinct Lead 2020 general election.

Education: Bachelor's and master's degrees in meteorology from Florida State University.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing Ward 3 today and what would you do to address it? Sadly, it is the negative influence of vagrancy along north Main Street and the destabilizing impact it is having on our business community. I outline a clear path out of this in my Solutions-Based Platform. That said, I'll provide one example of something that can be done now. Let's move the methadone clinic from its current location to one that makes more sense than the abandoned nook off Main Street where it currently resides. If drug substitution is truly health care as is often professed, it should be in a hospital setting so patients can be easily reached and provided a hand up out of addiction, and not merely dispensed homeless maintenance.

Do you support the ballot measures to fund a new library, recreation center, arts and entertainment center and land swap with the local YMCA? One of our councilmembers recently said there is never a good time for a tax increase, and while that may be true, now is a particularly bad time. We are staring down a massive property tax increase in 2024 that will only be exacerbated over time if Proposition HH, a supposed property tax reduction on this year's ballot that would eliminate our future TABOR refunds forever, passes. I'm pleased the three local measures are on the ballot for the public to decide, which is the right thing to do. For myself, I am leaning "no" on all three, but if elected and they pass, I will work diligently to ensure our city gets the outcome promised by each.

Is Longmont's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, which requires 12% of units in new residential developments to be affordable to low- and moderate-income buyers, a good policy? Though I recognize the sincere motivation to expand affordable housing for present and future Longmont residents, I am not a fan of this ordinance. Is it fair to make 88% pay more for housing so that 12% can pay less? The fundamental problem is that it doesn't eliminate a burden, it merely shifts it to another group. It is government picking winners and assigning losers. But it is more insidious than that. Because of inefficiencies in the system the newly burdened group will be larger than the one relieved. This perverse outcome will predictably snare many in the affordable housing trap, creating a barrier to entry into market-rate housing. The pursuit of affordable housing should not make housing affordability worse.