Longmont City Council Ward 1: Harrison Earl

Oct. 15—Harrison Earl

Website: harrisonforlongmont.com

Age: 37

Family: Wife Elisabeth is a family medicine physician at Salud Family Health Centers, goldendoodle puppy Maximus is a very good boy.

How long have you lived in Longmont? 6 years

Professional background: I work for airports around the country and help them improve their airline service; I've worked in commercial aviation for 15 years.

Political/community experience: I chair Longmont's Airport Advisory Board and have served on the board since 2018.

Education: Bachelor's degree in business from Washington University in St. Louis.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing Ward 1 today and what would you do to address it? The most pressing issue facing all of Longmont today is housing affordability, with people being priced out of living in Longmont. We need to focus on different kinds of housing development, single-family, multi-family, condos and ADUs to help make more housing available in Longmont. Should I be

elected, I will push the City Council to change some of Longmont's zoning ordinances to speed approval of certain types of developments, which will lower building costs and enable more affordable housing across the city.

Do you support the ballot measures to fund a new library, recreation center, arts and entertainment center and land swap with the local YMCA? I support adding new amenities to Longmont and enhancing access to our library and recreation centers. However, now is the wrong time to ask voters to approve massive tax increases on top of increasing property taxes from housing values. The property and sales tax increases that the current City Council has proposed to fund these projects are far too onerous for Longmont residents already struggling with affordability. If I am elected, I'd go back to the drawing board and look for other creative ways to fund these projects and move them forward, without such a high tax burden on residents. I am a believer and a supporter in all these projects and the value they bring to Longmont, just not at the costs that voters are being asked to bear.

Is Longmont's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, which requires 12% of units in new residential developments to be affordable to low- and moderate-income buyers, a good policy? Yes, I think the City of Longmont should have an Inclusionary Housing Ordinance and that increasing both affordable and attainable housing in the city is good policy. However, I don't think the current ordinance is effective enough, as it allows developers to pay fees instead of developing affordable units. We also need to make sure we're developing multiple types of affordable and attainable units, not simply small apartments, to best meet the needs of all types of residents and families, which is not something the current ordinance addresses. I'd push to make changes to the ordinance to make sure it supports the actual construction of more affordable and attainable housing that meets the needs of a diverse group of our residents.