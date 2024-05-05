Long lines form in Zilker Park after ACL payphone pops up

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Did you stop by Zilker Park to see the ACL payphone?

On Saturday, the ACL Festival’s X page posted about a payphone in the park.

The post said, “Pick up! Somebody’s on the line…Zilker Park. Today only.”

Long lines started to form shortly after as people stopped by to see who was on the line.

“I wasn’t sure who I heard on the other end,” said Julie Neel, who made a call on the phone. “It sounded like a southern man, but I am not sure what that entails. So we will see when the lineup drops next week.”

Neel and her friend saw the post and decided to stop by for a few pictures and to see if they might learn more about this year’s lineup.

“I got Brittany Broski, who used to be one of my favorite Youtubers and Tik Tokers,” said Ali Garner. “She said the lineup was coming and that she would be here.”

The 2024 lineup drops at 9 a.m. Tuesday and tickets for both weekends go on sale at noon.

The payphone closed Saturday evening according to the ACL Festival X page.

