‘Long Bright River’ Adds Six In Recurring Roles

Peacock’s limited suspense thriller Long Bright River, based on the New York Times bestseller by Liz Moore, has added six in recurring roles: Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan), Britne Oldford (Dead Ringers), Matthew Del Negro (City on a Hill), Harriet Sansom Harris (Clipped), Patch Darragh (Succession), and Perry Mattfeld (In the Dark).

Mihok plays Eddie, with Oldford as Aura, Del Negro as Simon, Harris as Mrs. Mahon, Darragh as Sergeant Kevin Ahearn, and Mattfeld as Paula. As previously announced, Amanda Seyfried and Nicholas Pinnock lead a cast, also featuring Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson, and John Doman.

The show follows Seyfried’s police officer, Mickey, as she patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that her personal history might be related to the case.

Nikki Toscano and Liz Moore are writing and exec producing, with Toscano serving as showrunner. Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Amanda Lewis exec produce for Original Film, along with Amy Pascal for Pascal Pictures, Seyfried, and Russell Rothberg. Hagar Ben-Asher is directing and exec producing the first episode of the show which hails from Sony Pictures Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Best known for his role as Bunchy Donovan on Showtime’s Ray Donovan, Mihok has more recently been seen on Fox’s Accused and the Gossip Girl reboot. Other prior small-creen credits include Law & Order: Organized Crime, Gotham, The Good Wife and Felicity, to name a few. Up next, he’ll be seen in the action thriller Armored starring Sylvester Stallone.

Oldford’s recurred on series including Dead Ringers, The Umbrella Academy, Blindspot, The Flash, The Path, Hunters, and American Horror Story, among others. Feature credits include the rom-com Which Brings Me to You and 20th’s Free Guy.

Most recently seen on The Calling, The Watcher and City on a Hill, Del Negro’s past TV credits include Huge in France, Goliath, Teen Wolf, Scandal, United States of Tara, The Sopranos, and The West Wing, among others. Up next, he’ll be seen in MGM+’s Hotel Cocaine.

Recently recurring on Starz’s Shining Vale, Harris has also been seen on shows like Wilfred, Desperate Housewives and many more. Up next, she’ll be seen in FX’s Donald Sterling series Clipped.

In addition to HBO’s Succession, Darragh has been seen on everything from Mr. Mercedes to The Loudest Voice, The Path, Longmire, and Limitless.

Mattfeld starred on The CW’s In the Dark and will next be seen in Amazon MGM’s romantic drama The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, which is set to close out SXSW.

Mihok is repped by Gersh, Authentic, and Kraditor & Haber; Oldford by Paradigm and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Del Negro by Buchwald, Berwick & Kovacik, and Behr Abramson Levy Johnson; Harris by BRS/Gage; Darragh by Gersh; and Mattfeld by Innovative Artists.

