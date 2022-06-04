London Rapper Hypo Stabbed To Death At Jubilee Party, Police Seeking Video Of Incident

Rapper Lamar Jackson, aka “Hypo,” was stabbed to death Friday night at a party in East London.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene and found him with stab injuries. The stabbing was the result of a fight breaking out at the event, according to reports.

The emergency services workers pronounced the 39-year-old dead at the scene in the Woodford section.

Jackson is the former boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande and a collaborator with Jamaican DJ Popcaan. Hypo released several tracks over the years, including “Flex On My X,” “First Night” and “No L’s.”

Authorities believe the stabbing and its aftermath were captured by cell phone filmers and are asking for more information.

“This man was attacked at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance,” said a statement from authorities. “I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw. It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, was captured on people’s phones. Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened.”

Hypo was part of the influential East London-based Mashtown collective of rappers. He had 23,500 followers on Instagram.

