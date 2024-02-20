London Fashion Week in pictures: Naomi Campbell makes surprise appearance
Original supermodel Naomi Campbell capped off a whirlwind few days at London Fashion Week, which was celebrating its 40th anniversary.
As usual, the front rows were packed with celebs looking for the hottest looks to translate from the catwalk to the red carpet.
London-born Campbell walked the runway at Burberry's closing show, held at Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, on Monday.
The collection from designer Daniel Lee saw the luxury brand shift towards outdoor-wear (perfect for the rainy capital) in front of a star-studded crowd including Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour and One Life star Joanna Lumley.
The actress, who famously played fashion director Patsy Stone in BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, had herself taken to the runway for the Completedworks presentation on Friday.
Also spotted at the park were British models Cara Delevingne, Elizabeth Jagger and sister Georgia May Jagger, Iris Law and Lila Moss, while London-based footballers Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Son Heung-min, Ben Chilwell, all put their rivalries aside for the evening.
Earlier on Monday, London and Shanghai-based Canadian-Chinese designer Susan Fang revealed her collaboration with underwear brand Victoria's Secret.
She described its Valentine's Day theme as "a magical fit", having tied the knot with her husband earlier this month.
The romance theme continued on Sunday as Richard Quinn, who honed his skills at Christian Dior and Savile Row before establishing his eponymous label in 2017, presented a romantic floral-themed collection.
JW Anderson's show dressed down by comparison, unlike its Bafta-packed front row. Rosamund Pike was among the stars attending ahead of the evening's film awards.
The Northern Irishman has become known for his luxury must-haves, including £585 chain loafers, a celebrity favourite worn by Dua Lipa and Emma Corrin, according to Vogue.
Other celebrity ties included stylist Law Roach - known as the wardrobe force behind Hollywood star Zendaya - seen at Saturday's Roksanda display at Tate Britain.
The show's deep plum suit had previously been worn by the Dune 2 actress, reports The Times, although it couldn't quite match her eye-popping cyborg chic seen at last week's film premiere.
A more millennial theme flooded through Masha Popova's MTV It girl-inspired Friday collection, which should make early 30s-somethings feel right at home (Ugg boots anyone?)
Elsewhere, Edward Crutchley's show at Ironmonger's Hall took to the stars, or, as he put it: "Saucy Greek god Dionysus."
Similarly as progressive was designer Sinéad O'Dwyer's body positive show, which smashed through fashion clichés with pride - giving floor space to bold designs and models representing every dress size and circumstance.
A different kind of daring filled Harris Reed's opening day collection at the Tate Britain, bound up in eccentric couture that simply couldn't be ignored.
It was a fitting start to a typically boundary pushing London Fashion Week - 40 years young.