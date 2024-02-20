London Fashion Week in pictures: Naomi Campbell makes surprise appearance

Original supermodel Naomi Campbell capped off a whirlwind few days at London Fashion Week, which was celebrating its 40th anniversary.

As usual, the front rows were packed with celebs looking for the hottest looks to translate from the catwalk to the red carpet.

Naomi Campbell

London-born Campbell walked the runway at Burberry's closing show, held at Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, on Monday.

The collection from designer Daniel Lee saw the luxury brand shift towards outdoor-wear (perfect for the rainy capital) in front of a star-studded crowd including Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, Vogue editor Dame Anna Wintour and One Life star Joanna Lumley.

A large marquee was erected in Victoria Park to present the collection by Bradford-born creative director Daniel Lee

Saltburn's Barry Keoghan rubbed shoulders with west Londoners Central Cee and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka

The actress, who famously played fashion director Patsy Stone in BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous, had herself taken to the runway for the Completedworks presentation on Friday.

Also spotted at the park were British models Cara Delevingne, Elizabeth Jagger and sister Georgia May Jagger, Iris Law and Lila Moss, while London-based footballers Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Son Heung-min, Ben Chilwell, all put their rivalries aside for the evening.

Tottenham's finest: Skepta rubbed shoulders with Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour

Faux fur coats featured throughout as Burberry's famous beige, black and red check was reworked into an autumnal colour palette

Earlier on Monday, London and Shanghai-based Canadian-Chinese designer Susan Fang revealed her collaboration with underwear brand Victoria's Secret.

She described its Valentine's Day theme as "a magical fit", having tied the knot with her husband earlier this month.

Fang's collection was inspired by the scales, shapes and colours of sea creatures

The romance theme continued on Sunday as Richard Quinn, who honed his skills at Christian Dior and Savile Row before establishing his eponymous label in 2017, presented a romantic floral-themed collection.

A model presents a creation by British designer Richard Quinn during the catwalk presentation for his Autumn/Winter 2024 collection during London Fashion Week in London on February 17, 2024.

A royal favourite, Quinn's 2018 catwalk show famously had Queen Elizabeth II watching from the front row

JW Anderson's show dressed down by comparison, unlike its Bafta-packed front row. Rosamund Pike was among the stars attending ahead of the evening's film awards.

The Northern Irishman has become known for his luxury must-haves, including £585 chain loafers, a celebrity favourite worn by Dua Lipa and Emma Corrin, according to Vogue.

Robert Diament, Tracey Emin and Russell Tovey were on this year's front row for the JW Anderson show held at the Seymour Leisure Centre

Anna Wintour, Honey Dijon and Charli XCX were also there to see the Northern Irish designer's collection featuring oversized knits and playful silhouettes

Anderson's bold designs were paired with knit bags and comfortable boots

Other celebrity ties included stylist Law Roach - known as the wardrobe force behind Hollywood star Zendaya - seen at Saturday's Roksanda display at Tate Britain.

The Roksanda suit - which included trousers AND skirt - continued the layering trend

The show's deep plum suit had previously been worn by the Dune 2 actress, reports The Times, although it couldn't quite match her eye-popping cyborg chic seen at last week's film premiere.

A more millennial theme flooded through Masha Popova's MTV It girl-inspired Friday collection, which should make early 30s-somethings feel right at home (Ugg boots anyone?)

90s and 00s nostalgia is still enjoying a moment, show-cased here (and below) by Ukrainian-born London-based designer Masha Popova

Masha Popova's MTV It girl-inspired collection

Elsewhere, Edward Crutchley's show at Ironmonger's Hall took to the stars, or, as he put it: "Saucy Greek god Dionysus."

Edward Crutchley show: it's not often you see a cigarette on the catwalk

Crutchley also showcased a daring cut-out dress

Similarly as progressive was designer Sinéad O'Dwyer's body positive show, which smashed through fashion clichés with pride - giving floor space to bold designs and models representing every dress size and circumstance.

Sinéad O'Dwyer collection

Sinéad O'Dwyer collection

A different kind of daring filled Harris Reed's opening day collection at the Tate Britain, bound up in eccentric couture that simply couldn't be ignored.

Harris Reed

It was a fitting start to a typically boundary pushing London Fashion Week - 40 years young.