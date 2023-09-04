New ‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer Has God Of Mischief Being Pull Through Time & Sylvie Warning “Everything Is Turning To Sh**”

Disney+ dropped a new trailer for Loki Season 2 and the god of mischief is trying to understand what is happening around him.

In the preview, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is being pulled through time and at one point Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie warns that “everything is turning to sh**.” Jonathan Majors makes an appearance as He Who Remains. Watch the full trailer in the video posted above.

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson.

Eric Martin is the head writer of the Marvel Studio series with Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw, Kasra Farahani serving as directors. Executive producers of the show include Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron.

Loki Season 2 is set to premiere on October 6 on Disney+.

