Loki: Season 2

Certa, a compliance, governance and risk management platform for enterprises, today announced that it raised $35 million in a Series B round co-led by Fin Capital and Vertex Ventures with participation from Tru Arrow Partners, Point72 Ventures, BDMI, The Chainsmokers-backed Mantis VC and GOAT Capital. The tranche brings Certa's total capital raised to "just over" $50 million, according to founder and CEO Jag Lamba, who wouldn't reveal the valuation -- saying only that it was the "standard Series B valuation for a round of this size." "Every relationship with a third party introduces new risks to a business, and even one bad relationship can be catastrophic," Lamba told TechCrunch in an email interview.