Logan Williams, teen ‘The Flash’ actor, died from fentanyl overdose

Logan Williams, the child star who played young Barry Allen on The Flash, died of a drug overdose.

Over a year after the 16-year-old actor's death, the Coroners Service of British Columbia released its report Wednesday, which was obtained by the New York Post. The official cause of death is listed as “unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)” and it was classified as “accidental."

The report noted: “Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported. Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic.”

It also stated that Williams — who appeared in eight episodes of the CW superhero show— “struggled with mental health concerns" and also "had a history of consuming illicit substances.”

It said that in 2019, Williams — whose other acting credits include a guest spot on Supernatural and the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart — was put in the care of Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD), or child protective services. He was given services, including placement in a residential treatment program, but "often declined to participate."

The investigation, which was recently closed, found that the Vancouver native was on a spiral. He first became unresponsive after consuming substances on Feb. 26, 2020 and was resuscitated. As a result, he was “diagnosed with a significant brain injury that affected his memory and functioning,” the coroner’s report said.

On March 11, 2020, he was discharged to a supervised residential care program while waiting for a bed in a treatment facility. A few weeks later, on April 1, he left the group home and was reported missing.

When he returned, he appeared “appeared agitated and under the influence of a substance.” He went to bed with the staff conducted hourly checks. In the morning, on April 2, staff tried to wake him but he was "unresponsive and not breathing." Paramedics were called but “did not attempt resuscitation as it was apparent [he] was deceased." There was drug paraphernalia near his body.

A police investigation conducted that there were no suspicious circumstances and that “street drugs often contain unexpected substances which can potentially pose increased risk.”

Marlyse Williams, his mother, said in May 2020 that preliminary toxicology results showed that he died of a fentanyl overdose. She said her son — who started acting at age 9 but took a break at age 13 — had been battling addiction for three years. She said she discovered he had been using cannabis and then later harder drugs, but was unaware of any fentanyl use.

In August 2020, she opened up about her attempts to help him beat his addiction, including taking out a second mortgage on her home to send him to treatment centers both in the U.S., where he spent 10 months in a residential program in Utah, and Canada.

She said on the day of his death — at the height fo the pandemic — "Logan certainly did not want to die. We were supposed to see each other that day and he was looking forward to it." And she slammed drug dealers who sell to children, asking, "How is this fentanyl getting into every drug and killing our youth? Why is no one doing anything about it? Why is this OK? This is not OK."