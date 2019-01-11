YouTube Star Logan Paul Under Fire After Saying He’ll ‘Go Gay’ for a Month

YouTube star Logan Paul is under fire once again, this time for saying he would “go gay” for the month of March in a podcast. On his “Impaulsive” podcast published earlier this week, he and co-host Mike Majlak explained they are currently vegan and sober for the month of January, and that March would be “male-only March.” “We’re going to attempt to go gay for just one month,” Paul explained. Also Read: Logan Paul Ends Daily YouTube Videos, 'Wants to Exercise His Creativity in Other Ways' “Obviously to @LoganPaul being gay is some sort of punchline to a joke,” one Twitter user commented. “Make sure to tell that to youth that kill themselves because they struggle with being gay. Shame on him once again.” “You don’t ‘go gay,’ it’s not a choice,” wrote another, while a third commented, “I’m disgusted.” Paul’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheWrap. Also Read: Logan Paul Under Fire Again and YouTube Suspends Ads to His 'Potentially Damaging' Channel Paul’s latest stint comes a year after the two-time 2017 Teen Choice Award winner faced backlash after posting a video Sunday titled “We found a dead body in the Japanese suicide forest” that showed a corpse hanging from a tree in Aokigahara forest near Mt. Fuji. He took down the clip a day later, when it had already garnered at least 6 million views. Paul’s initial apology for the video sparked a second wave of backlash so furious he had to issue another one days later. See some reactions below, and watch the podcast above (4-minute mark). Obviously to @LoganPaul being gay is some sort of punchline to a joke. Make sure to tell that to youth that kill themselves because they struggle with being gay. Shame on him once again. https://t.co/7HE1t6AxC9 — Josh Seefried (@JoshSeefried) January 11, 2019 you don't "go gay", it's not a choice holy shit why hasn't this guy's career ended with the suicide forest bullshit https://t.co/OvLj8hBRNV — Pedro Anderson (@MrRoidley) January 11, 2019 Yet another swing and a miss from @LoganPaul. You can't just 'go gay' for a month for a laugh. And for all the people defending this and saying it's just a joke – even if it is, it's tone-deaf and not funny https://t.co/uYhGpmBsAl — James Besanvalle (@JamesBesanvalle) January 11, 2019 i can’t believe logan paul is going to be ‘gay for a month’ like it’s some sort of trend. i’m disgusted. pic.twitter.com/YolkLDndul — A⚢ (@reyeslindseys) January 11, 2019 logan paul is a piece of SHIT. this is so harmful to the community and is just straight up disgusting. he should be kicked off of all social media and have zero sponsors or supporters. straight up trash. pic.twitter.com/sc4ZghqXRb — kai????|| into the spiderverse (@marvelusholland) January 11, 2019 what the FUCK is wrong with logan paul he seriously thinks its okay to say hes “going gay for a month” when so many gay/bi people cant come out from fear of being disowned by their family or being kicked out of their homes and jobs or literally being KILLED im truly SO disgusted — ???? (@sapphicslythern) January 11, 2019 fuck logan paul. he thinks “going gay” is some sort of social experiment. i’m disgusted — al⚢ (@saddgay) January 11, 2019 Logan Paul really said he was going to “go gay” for a month as part of his New Years resolution….. girl how tf does this man still have any type of career? I- — EMMY (@emmymhartman) January 11, 2019 okay, are you fucking kidding me? first there’s no such thing as “going gay”, you either are or you aren’t. and i understand experimenting but this is just using the lgbt community for views and it’s sick. fuck logan paul https://t.co/uD9R4f7ghz — dyann (@annakorys_) January 11, 2019 Read original story YouTube Star Logan Paul Under Fire After Saying He’ll ‘Go Gay’ for a Month At TheWrap

