Logan Paul Says Kevin Owens Is The Reason He’s In WWE On 1/19 SmackDown

Kevin Owens apparently has himself to blame for Logan Paul being in WWE.

During the January 19 episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens hosted a new edition of “The KO Show” with United States Champion Logan Paul as his guest. Paul quickly noted that he was taking over the segment and proceeded to remind everyone of how Owens hit Paul with a stunner at WrestleMania 37 three years ago.

Paul explained that the fans cheering over him getting hit with a stunner prompted him to become a WWE Superstar because he wanted to prove to Owens and the WWE Universe that he belongs here. As a result, he thanked Owens for seemingly paving the way for Paul to be where he is today.

Owens gave credit to Paul for being better than anyone thought, but he declared that he’s still not “one of us.” Paul countered by saying he’s “one of one” and ran down his accolades as a celebrity. Owens then said Paul has been protected in and out of the ring. Paul then pivoted to accusing Owens of using his cast as protection.

When Owens turned around to remove his cast, Paul sucker-punched him. A brawl ensued leading to Paul slamming Owens’ exposed broken hand into the ring post. Owens screamed in pain as Paul retreated to end the segment.

