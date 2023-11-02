Local News in Brief: HMA exhibit to open Friday

Nov. 2—HMA exhibit to open Friday

HUNTINGTON

The Huntington Museum of Art will have an opening reception for the exhibit "Carpe Lucem: France in SuperBlue Seeing France in a Different Light" at 6 p.m. Friday.

The exhibit of work by Gary Schubert will be on view at the museum through Feb. 11.

Schubert, a multidisciplinary artist who works in traditional and non-traditional media, is known for blending approaches to artmaking in experimental ways.

Schubert studied under Tom Nakashima at West Virginia University, where he earned an MFA in painting (1980) and an MS in computer science (1980). He also studied with acclaimed French photographer Lucien Clergue. His work is represented in public collections such as the Huntington Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art.

He retired from Alderson Broaddus University, Philippi, West Virginia, as an associate professor after more than three decades teaching art and computer science.

Homes of Hope Giveaway set

FRANKLIN FURNACE, OHIO

Big Sandy Superstore is accepting applications for the annual Homes of Hope giveaway.

Nominating letters must be received by Nov. 30 to be reviewed by store representatives; the final selection of 28 recipients will be notified in time to set up deliveries before Christmas.

The store will offer living room furniture, a laundry set and mattresses as part of the four-year-old program that has served more than 100 families.

The store's total donation will be worth more than $100,000, CEO Robert VanHoose said.

"We challenged our employee-owners to give something that will make a major impact in the lives of the community," VanHoose said. "Every superstore location will be involved in choosing a worthy local family to receive a very valuable gift this Christmas — hope — as we fill their house full of furniture. We are humbled and excited to be a blessing to the 28 families we will impact in such a positive way."

MEETINGS

Today at noon: Russell Independent Board of Education, special meeting, Russell BOE Central Office.

Friday at 10 a.m.: Sanitation District No. 4 board meeting, main office, 239 W. Little Garner Road.