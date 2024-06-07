Local filmmakers produce documentary on The West Bank

In 2017, Timothy Palmer and his sister Julia Smith teamed up with filmmaker Nathan Driskell to document a trip to Israel and the Occupied West Bank where they lived as children. What began as a desire to elevate the voices of individuals working for peace in a highly contested geographic region shifted as they encountered the realities of life in Palestine. “Where is Palestine?” is the fruit of their trip. The film explores the diverse narratives of the Palestinian community through the lens of individuals in Jordan, the West Bank, and Israel.

On Sunday, June 9th Palmer will host a free screening of the film at The People’s Plaza in South Abilene. The screening fill be followed by a talk-back session where you can ask questions about the film…

“Where is Palestine?” Film Screening and Talkback

The People’s Plaza

1290 South Willis St.

Sunday, June 9th

7:00 pm

Free Admission

