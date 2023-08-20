Local author turns poem about feelings into children's book
Dr. Ruth Anfinson Bures discusses her book, "I'm So Glad There's Someone."
Dr. Ruth Anfinson Bures discusses her book, "I'm So Glad There's Someone."
This top-selling invention has shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
A cooling pillow for 75% off, a filtered water bottle for $14: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Hip-hop is an industry with an economic impact of $16 billion and has launched Black-owned businesses in music, film, fashion, and advertising for creatives that curated the culture.
Spain overcame decades of federation neglect and recent turmoil to win the 2023 Women's World Cup. And most of its youth World Cup winners haven't even reached the senior team yet.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 60,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
Brave that steamy heat with this moisture-wicking wonder that'll keep you dry and comfy.
Save over 60% on amazing hidden deals, from cleaning gizmos to storage solutions.
Get ready for the lushest lashes of your life. Best $5 I've ever spent!
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
Spain, which entered 2023 having only won one Women's World Cup game in its history, beat England in Sunday's final.