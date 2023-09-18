Local author Tim Shannon to speak at Flat Rock library

Shannon

FLAT ROCK – Local author Tim Shannon will discuss his two books at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Flat Rock Public Library, 25200 Gibraltar Road.

Shannon, a retired police officer, wrote “Ann Arbor Death Knell” and “Hole Story.” Both titles are part of his Murphy Mystery series and are fictionalized accounts from his career.

Earlier Coverage: Retired police officer now writing murder mysteries

Earlier Coverage: Tim Shannon publishes second murder mystery

Shannon began his police career as a patrolman in South Lyon and later worked for the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety, where he retired as a sergeant. He spent 20 years conducting criminal investigations and was a hostage negotiator.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

During his police career, Shannon taught a tactical communications course for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He also taught classes at the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy for 10 years and was a debriefer for the Washtenaw County Critical Incident Stress Management Team for about 20 years. After retiring, he was a private investigator for two years before entering the mental health profession. He is currently a state-licensed mental health therapist.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local author Shannon speaking in Flat Rock