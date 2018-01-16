‘I’ll Never Let Any Woman Direct Me': 11 Female Directors Recount Sexism and Discrimination (Guest Blog)

The #MeToo movement has inspired women to expose entrenched sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood. But many women directors also suffer from the marginalizing practice of exclusion. As the latest research from the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative reveals, only 4 percent of Hollywood’s movies are directed by women.

Hiring practices are the key to change, but few understand the tangled web that obstructs skilled women directors from building careers. There is a persistent myth that there aren’t enough accomplished women directors to bring stats up to parity, but this is patently untrue. There are literally thousands of accomplished directors who have simply been rendered invisible whether through lack of representation, prejudice or the common, misguided belief that “all the good ones are working.” There has been a lot of energy placed on programs to train new directors, but few initiatives focus on a rich labor pool that is more than ready.

In the past two years, many women testified about Hollywood’s discriminatory practices to the EEOC, instigating further investigation into the hiring practices of the networks, studios and agencies. Those testimonies were confidential and many women fear retribution if they speak publicly. Here are accounts of several women directors who would like the industry to better understand the insidious way gender exclusion works, hoping that this period of enlightenment will bring about change for mid-career women directors.

Stacy Title (“The Last Supper,” “The Bye Bye Man”)



I have an Oscar nomination and had already directed three features when I sat down with a prestigious Hollywood studio that had just announced in the trades that I would direct my next movie for them. I was with the principal of the company, his executives, my producer (on the phone from location on another movie) and my husband, who was the screenwriter, when he said, “I know this will make you mad, but I prefer to talk to your husband.”

For the rest of the meeting, he treated my husband as if he were the director, with zero eye contact to me. Finally, he pronounced that he wanted me to “try out” and direct two scenes from the movie before he’d decide if he would proceed. I reluctantly agreed.

On the day of the shoot, he called his executive on set to say, “Don’t help her,” demanding that no one give me notes, pointers or tips — which was fine with me, though odd. Once edited, everyone liked the footage, yet he quietly began shopping for a more experienced director to “executive produce” the project; i.e., babysit or replace me. Unhappy with how we were treated, my producer shifted the production to more supportive partners. My movie has gone on to make $27 million worldwide.

Judy Chaikin (“The Girls in the Band”)



Although I was already a professional director I was hired on a comedy series as a dialogue coach. My agent assured me it was a good way to work my way up to directing on the show. And he was right. After two seasons the producers and the series director, who were all really great guys, agreed that they would give me the final episode of the season as a directing assignment.

Two weeks before my assignment, I learned that the male star of the show had put the kibosh on the deal. His words, as reported to me later by the producers, were, “I’ll never let any woman direct me.” I picked up my marbles, quit the show, bought some video equipment and made a documentary, “Legacy of the Hollywood Blacklist” which went on to be nominated for an Emmy.

Maria Giese (“When Saturday Comes,” “Hunger”)



I’ve faced my share of sexual harassment, but the real injury was not getting hired. While I was in graduate film school, I won many directing awards for my short films and was assured that if I observed I would be hired in television. I shadowed for literally hundreds of hours on Dick Wolf TV shows, but they never hired me — preferring again and again to give the gigs to men.

Later, after I had directed a feature film with A-list actors that screened at Cannes and got theatrical distribution, the same executive producer promised me a directing slot on “Law & Order” if I would just fly (on my own dime) to New York to observe one more time. So I did — but then he gave my episode to his stepson, who had much less experience than I did. That job helped the stepson launch a 20-year, $10 million career in TV directing — until last year, when he got convicted on charges of child pornography. I put up with this executive sticking his tongue down my throat on crowded sets, and who gets the job? At the end of the day, nothing was as degrading for me as not getting employed.