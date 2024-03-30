Lizzo Urged By Big Stars To ‘Not Quit’ Music After Her Shock Announcement

Singer Lizzo received a stream of support, appealing to her not to quit music after she made the shocking announcement that she was leaving the industry. Big stars encouraged Lizzo not to quit the music industry after her announcement.

Big names like Paris Hilton and Queen Latifah took to social media to rally around the "About D--- Time" singer after she claimed she was "tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone."

What Celebs Told Lizzo After She Announced She Was Quitting Music

Taking to her Instagram page, Lizzo shared the shocking news that she was calling it quits on her career, just barely five years since she soared into the limelight thanks to her 2019 single "Juice."

Shortly after her post, several celebrities, such as Queen Latifah and Parish Hliton, topped the list of people who flooded the comment sections with words of encouragement.

Hilton commented on the post, saying, "We love you, Queen," adding a crown and smiling face with heart eyes emoji.

Meanwhile, Latifah remarked, "F--- That Do U," seemingly asking Lizzo not to listen to her critics and to keep being true to herself.

Singer and songwriter Aliah Sheffield also commented, "In case nobody told you today, you're special. In case nobody made you believe, you're special "in your own words. Sometimes, we need to be our own cheerleaders, and if none of these comments help, I hope your own words will."

Actress Holly Robinson Peete threw in some advice to help Lizzo push through the noise that made her make the decision to quit.

She said, "Get you a Beyoncé shut off switch, Sis! Find tools and practices to shut out the noise -it's possible! All great artists need one especially in this day and age where everyone's opinions are platformed and amplified. Do not quit!!"

Why The Singer Announced Her Decision To Quit Music

In her post to her 12.1 million followers, Lizzo shared the reason why she has decided to quit music.

The singer wrote, "I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music, make people happy, and help the world be a little better than how I found it.

She added, "I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look... my character being picked apart by people who don't know me, and disrespecting my name I didn't sign up for this s---."

Lizzo then ended the message with the words "I quit," written in all caps, along with a two-finger peace sign.

Since making the post, Lizzo has yet to make any public statements or confirm whether she will indeed follow through on her decision amid appeals from different corners.

Fans Rally Around Lizzo With Kind Words

Besides celebrities, fans of the singer were also unhappy about her announcement, with many noting that they had been waiting for her next album.

One person said, "You are so needed and important. Please don't let them win."

Another commented, "I don't know if it helps, but you've definitely helped me feel more confident and brave to post. I think you're amazing, and it's unfair how people treat bigger black women on the internet. You don't deserve all this, I do hope it stops soon."

A third fan wrote, "Never quit. You have inspired and changed the world and are so loved by myself and millions! Rest. But please don't quit. The world needs you."

Lizzo Is Being Sued For Sexual Harassment And Creating A Hostile Environment

Just a day before, the singer was criticized by the lawyer of Lizzo's former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, who sued the pop star, reportedly sexually harassing them and creating a hostile work environment.

The attorney, Ron Zambrano, claimed it was "shameful" that Lizzo was booked to perform at President Joe Biden's fundraiser in New York City.

"It's shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations," Zambrano said in an interview with NewsNation, per the Daily Mail. "Without getting into the politics, I can't imagine why anyone would want Lizzo representing them in any way, given her reprehensible behavior. It's just a terrible look."

The lawyer also mentioned that "Lizzo reckoning is coming," referring to the ongoing suit that a judge ruled last month could move forward.

She Denied The Accusations

Part of the accusations leveled against Lizzo was that she coerced the dancers into performing sexually denigrating acts with nude performers during an Amsterdam strip club visit in late February of 2023 while the pop star was on tour.

Two of the dancers, Davis and Williams, were fired from their jobs before they filed the suit. Meanwhile, Rodriguez voluntarily quit.

Lizzo has maintained her innocence amid the accusations, despite more claims from online users that her attitude toward her crew is awful.

In one instance, she described the allegation as "false," "unbelievable," and that "they sound too outrageous."

She also claimed that the former employees had "already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."