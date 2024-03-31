Lizzo Tells Fans “I Quit” In Emotional Statement On Social Media

Lizzo has made a statement on social media, announcing that she has had enough of negative criticism and signing off, “I quit.”

The American singer and rapper, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, last year denied allegations of sexual harassment towards some of her dancers on tour.

Now, the star has posted an emotional statement on Instagram, saying: “I’m getting tired up putting up with getting dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet. All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look … my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.”

And she finishes: “I didn’t sign up for this s**t – I QUIT.”

It is unclear at this point whether she is referring to the music industry, social media or public life. Lizzo has more than 12 million followers on Instagram, and many were quick to respond to her statement, expressing their support and urging her to reconsider.

The artist gained global fame in 2019 with her breakthrough song Truth Hurts, but in August last year, she faced allegations made by some former dancers, and others who claimed their employer had sexually harassed them and body-shamed them while on tour.

Lizzo denied the allegations at the time, saying they were false and “unbelievable.” She said the claims were “sensationalised stories” from former employees who had “publicly admitted they were told their behaviour was inappropriate and unprofessional.” The cases continue to make their respective ways through the courts. In early February, the Marty Singer-represented Lizzo and fellow defendants Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and dance team head Shirlene Quigley were denied an attempt to have the explosive lawsuit filed by three of her ex-tour dancers in August 2023 eviscerated on free speech grounds.

Lizzo’s post came just hours after the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls host performed at Radio City Music Hall in NYC at a Joe Biden fundraiser. Pulling in an estimated $26 million, the Stephen Colbert MC’d event saw Bill Clinton and Barack Obama join the incumbent on-stage as Gaza War protesters raised their voices inside and outside the venue.

Dominic Patten contributed to this report

