Lizzo Surprises Her Mom with a New Car for Christmas: 'Got My Mommy a Brand New Audi'

Lizzo's mom has a new ride!

On Sunday, the "Good as Hell" singer, 32, surprised her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, with a brand new car for Christmas. "Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas ðŸŽ„," Lizzo wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet video of her mom emotionally reacting to the surprise gift.

In the footage, Johnson-Jefferson could be seen breaking down in tears when she finally sees the car, before turning around to give her daughter a hug.

"I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family," Lizzo added in the caption. "I couldn't do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays yâ€™all."

In January, the "Truth Hurts" rapper opened up about her father's death, telling CBS This Morning that she was a student at the University of Houston at the time and dropped out of college soon after.

"I kind of really gave up," she said. "I was depressed. I didn't have a purpose, like I didn't feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything. So that turned into, 'Oh can I sleep on your couch,' and that eventually, I got really guilt-ridden. So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru."

"That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep," Lizzo recalled.

Eventually, she picked herself back up. "I used everything that happened to me and made myself stronger," Lizzo said.

Since then, the star has gone on to win three Grammy Awards, as well as a Billboard Music Award, BET Award and iHeartRadio Music Award. In 2019, she was also named "Entertainer of the Year" by TIME.