Lizzo Sued By Tour Stylist Over Hostile Work Environment Claim

Lizzo has been sued again for overseeing a hostile work environment, this time by a stylist who says she was subjected to a “culture of racism and bullying” while on tour with the artist.

The lawsuit, which the firm representing plaintiffs said was filed on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Lizzo and supervisors of Big Grrl Big Touring of sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, retaliation and assault. It builds upon allegations from a trio of former tour dancers suing Lizzo for claims of interrogating them about their weight and pressuring them to engage in sexually explicit acts at sex shows.

Augmenting sexual harassment claims from the dancers, Asha Daniels — who designed pieces for the dancers on tour — describes an “unsafe, sexually charged workplace culture” in which alleged misconduct was encouraged by Lizzo and wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, according to the lawsuit.

“There was a group chat of over 30+ people from the BGBT team, which included Lizzo tour management and Plaintiff,” the complaint states. “In the group message, a backstage manager sent a photo graphically depicting male genitalia.”

When Lizzo’s tour got to Amsterdam, Daniels claims she saw Nomura and other supervisors “discussing hiring sex workers for lewd acts, attending sex shows, and buying hard drugs.” She claims she was pressured to join. Lizzo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit filed by Lizzo’s tour dancers similarly described an incident in Amsterdam this year where staff was allegedly pushed to engage with nude performers. Lizzo allegedly pressured one of the plaintiffs to “touch the breasts one of the nude women performing at the club” and “began leading a chant goading” her to do so despite expressing her discomfort.

The complaint filed on Thursday also claims Nomura subjected her employees to aggressive verbal harassment. Lizzo and her management team were allegedly aware of the conduct.

The complaint details: “On several occasions, Nomura made statements and/or took physical actions to threaten Plaintiff and the entire crew: (1) she threatened Plaintiff and others that she would “kill a bitch” and “stab a bitch” when she could not find her medication. (2) she shoved a crew member in retaliation for revealing she was threatening to quit. (3) Nomura snatched food out of a local worker’s hand for merely attempting to take an assigned break.”

Additionally, Daniels details a grueling work schedule in which she worked 20 hours every day. She says she was “frequently denied breaks” by Nomura, who “monitored and policed” workers under her supervision. In one instance, Nomura allegedly sprained Daniels’ ankle when she was transporting a clothing rack. When Daniels changed into orthopedic shoes due to the injury, Nomura allegedly forced her to switch back into tennis shoes.

“Not only was Plaintiff denied medical treatment (on this occasion and others) but was also forced to be on her feet the majority of the day and denied any rest – even after rolling her ankle,” the complaint states.

Daniels raised concerns in February of “widespread racial and sexual harassment” in which “Black dancers were being mocked, objectified, and denied accommodations” to tour manager Carlina Gugliotta, according to the complaint. Daniels’ complaints were allegedly ignored. She was fired before her contract was set to end, the lawsuit says.

The complaint names Lizzo (real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., Nomura and Gugliotta. She claims sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, failure to accommodate, retaliation and assault, among other claims.

Daniels says she suffers anxiety, migraines, brain fog and continuing fatigue as a result of the alleged misconduct.

In a statement, a representative for Lizzo called the lawsuit an “absurd publicity stunt” that was filed as the artist was set to receive on Thursday a humanitarian award from the Black Music Action Coalition. The rep added, “We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.”

