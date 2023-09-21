Lizzo Sued By Former Wardrobe Stylist For Condoning Sexual and Racial Discrimination (Exclusive)
In court docs obtained by ET, Asha Daniels is suing Lizzo, her production company, wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura, and tour manager Carlina Gugliotta alleging Lizzo condones a sexualized, racially charged and illegal work environment, as management team expresses racist and fatphobic comments, mocking Black women, denying worker medical care and forcing her to endure degrading sexual harassment with hard drugs being purchased on tour.