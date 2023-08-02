Lizzo Sued By Former Dancers for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Weight-Shaming

Lizzo has been accused of creating a "hostile, abusive work environment" for three of her former dancers in a new lawsuit.

In a complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by E! News on Aug. 1, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez allege they were subjected to a wide range of mistreatment while working with the singer, including sexual harassment, weight-shaming and disability discrimination.

In addition, the performers are also suing Lizzo's Big Grrrl Big Touring production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley, who they claim often preached about her Christian views while also oversharing "luridly detailed stories about her masturbatory habits and sexual fantasies, occasionally taking breaks to publicly practice her oral sex skills on bananas" in front of the dance crew.

E! News has reached out to Lizzo's rep and Quigley for comment but hasn't heard back.

The defendants said Lizzo made them uncomfortable in one instance in February, when the "Truth Hurts" artist arranged for the dance crew to visit Amsterdam's Red Light District. In the complaint, the plaintiffs accused Lizzo of "inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers" at an adult club and, specifically, goading Davis when she refused to. They also allege that Lizzo "badgered" one of her security guards into hopping onstage and pulling down his pants during the outing.

"Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her," the suit read, "especially in the presence of many people whom she employed."

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, the plaintiffs claimed Lizzo and her choreographer expressed "thinly veiled concerns" about Davis' weight after an appearance at the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival, giving her "the impression that she needed to explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job."

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Per the suit, things came to a head in late April when Lizzo allegedly accused the dance crew of drinking before their performances. In light of the alcohol allegations, the suit claimed dancers were subjected to an "excruciating re-audition" during which they "were not allowed a break."

Williams was fired from her role on April 26, days after speaking out and challenging Lizzo about the alcohol allegations, according to the complaint. Though she was told that her dismissal was due to budget cuts, the suit noted that no one else was terminated at the time.

Davis was dismissed on May 3 after Lizzo called an emergency meeting and "stated she knew that one of the dancers recorded" an earlier rehearsal, the lawsuit said. When Davis—who, according to the lawsuit, suffers from an eye condition that sometimes leaves her disoriented in stressful situations—owned up to recording the rehearsal so she could refer back to Lizzo's performance notes, Lizzo and Quigley allegedly chided her in front of the crew.

Instagram

"Ms. Quigley and Lizzo then took turns berating Ms. Davis," the suit read. "After castigating Ms. Davis, Lizzo fired Ms. Davis on the spot."

Rodriguez then told Lizzo that she "did not appreciate" how Davis was let go and offered her own resignation, per the complaint. However, her "resignation drew both Ms. Quigley's and Lizzo's ire," the filing said, and Rodriguez feared a physical confrontation when the pop star allegedly started "cracking her knuckles, balling her fists, and exclaiming, 'You're lucky. You're so f--king lucky!'"

"Neither security nor management did anything to de-escalate the situation," the suit read. "As Lizzo left the room, she raised both her middle fingers and yelled, 'Bye, bitch!'"

The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified dollar amount for damages including emotional distress, unpaid wages, loss of earnings and attorney's fees.

