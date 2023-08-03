Lizzo slams 'false allegations' in sexual harassment lawsuit: Everything we know

Two days after being sued by three backup dancers, Lizzo is addressing the allegations of a hostile work environment and sexual harassment. (Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Lizzo is breaking her silence about what she calls an “outrageous" lawsuit filed by three former dancers who allege a hostile work environment and sexual harassment. She says the past few days amid the fallout have been "gut-wrenchingly difficult."

"Too outrageous to not be addressed"

In a statement posted to social media on Thursday, two days after the lawsuit was filed, the 35-year-old hit back at the plaintiffs — former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez — over the allegations made against her, her production company (Big Grrrl Big Touring) and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

"These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson) wrote. "My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I chose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

She said, "the sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

She said as an artist, she takes her "music and my performances seriously" and has "high standards."

"Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team," Lizzo wrote.

The Grammy winner — known for her body positivity — said she's "not the villain" she's been made out to be as the fallout from the lawsuit grows.

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she wrote. "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body-shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Story continues

She concluded by saying, "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."

Ron Zambrano, who represents the plaintiffs, released his own statement to Yahoo after the "Truth Hurts" singer's response.

"Lizzo has failed her own brand and has let down her fans," he said. "Her denial of this reprehensible behavior only adds to our clients' emotional distress. The dismissive comments and utter lack of empathy are quite telling about her character and only serve to minimize the trauma she has caused the plaintiffs and other employees who have now come forward sharing their own negative experiences. While Lizzo notes it was never her intention 'to make anyone feel uncomfortable,' that is exactly what she did to the point of demoralizing her dancers and flagrantly violating the law."

The lawsuit allegations

The three former dancers sued Lizzo and her team in Los Angeles County Superior Court for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Davis and Williams met the "About Damn Time" singer in March 2021 when they were to compete on her reality TV show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. They were selected to her dance team, but were later fired. Rodriguez was hired in May 2021 to perform in Lizzo's "Rumors" music video and then went on tour with the singer, but resigned earlier this year.

While Yahoo breaks down the full allegations here, among the claims is that Lizzo weight-shamed one of the women. Two allege they were pressured into nude photoshoots. One said she was pressured to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club One claimed to be nearly assaulted by Lizzo. They also allege that the singer subjected them to an "excruciating" audition, after falsely blaming them for drinking while working.

The captain of Lizzo's dance team is accused of preaching Christianity to the dancers while also sharing sex fantasies. She also publicly discussed the virginity of one of the women.

The three women are seeking an unspecified amount in damages and have requested a jury trial.

Lizzo doc director, and others, speak out about mistreatment claims

In the wake of the lawsuit, Sophia Nahli Allison, who was briefly the director of the 2022 documentary Love, Lizzo, claimed she faced mistreatment working with the star. She said she "walked away" two weeks into the job because "I was treated with such disrespect by her." She added, "I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered and unkind she is... I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt."

to be clear… pic.twitter.com/JU2ZuDoZ9b — Sophia Nahli Allison (@SophiaNAllison) August 2, 2023

In another tweet, Allison showed support to the plaintiffs while accusing Lizzo of creating "an extremely toxic and hostile working environment" that "undermines the work, labor, and authority of other Black and brown womxn in the process." She said the star is a "narcissist bully" who "built her brand off of lies."

Another of Lizzo's former dancers Courtney Hollinquest — who's not part of the lawsuit — has since said she experienced harassment working with Lizzo's team and applauded the dancers.

Also, Lizzo's former creative director Quinn Whitney Wilson praised the dancers for coming forward. "I haven't been apart of that world for around three years, for a reason," Wilson wrote on Instagram. "I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. and I grieve parts of my own experience."

Beyonce's dis?

Hours after the lawsuit was filed, Beyoncé performed in Boston and seemingly cut Lizzo's name from a list of Black female artists — also including Lauryn Hill, Betty Davis and her sister, Solange — she usually shouts out during "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)." Social media speculated it was a pointed omission.

However, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, disputed that on social media. "She also didn’t say her own sister's name," she wrote on Instagram. "Y’all should really stop."

What's the immediate future hold?

Lizzo's The Special Tour concluded July 30 in Japan — just before this all hit the fan. She has a little break from performing until her commitment to co-headline the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, which takes place Sept. 2 and 3. As of now, her name is still prominently featured on the lineup.