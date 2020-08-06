Lizzo Sets First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

Lizzo has signed a first-look television deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the deal, the Grammy-winning musician will work with Amazon Studios to create television projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

Lizzo won three Grammy Awards in 2020 — one for best pop solo performance for “Truth Hurts,” one for best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome,” and the third for best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You.” To date, her music has reached over 4 billion global streams.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

“Truth Hurts” has been certified as five-times platinum, while her single “Good as Hell” is at three-times platinum. “Truth Hurts” also became the longest running number one song by a solo female rap artist in history, spending seven weeks at the top of the charts.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Lizzo has become a household name with over 4 billion global streams and a platinum-selling debut album to date. With the help of anthemic smash hits like the 5-times Platinum “Truth Hurts,” the 3-times Platinum “Good As Hell,” and the Platinum “Juice,” Lizzo’s Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut album CUZ I LOVE YOU, released on April 19th 2019, debuted at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and spent 24 consecutive weeks in the chart’s Top 10. “Truth Hurts” also became the longest running #1 by a solo female rap artist in history, after spending seven weeks atop the charts.

