Lizzo says she 'quits' after 'lies' against her

Lizzo has said she is "quitting" because she is fed up of being targeted for her looks and character online.

In a post on Instagram, the US pop star wrote: "I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it."

She did not clarify if this meant she was leaving the music industry or social media.

"I'm getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet," Lizzo wrote.

Her post comes a day after a lawyer representing her former dancers criticised the decision to choose the pop star to headline a fundraising event amid accusations made against her last year.

The dancers' allegations included sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, which Lizzo has denied.

"All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it," Lizzo wrote in her social media post.

The Good as Hell singer, 35, said she was "constantly up against lies" which she said were being told about her for "clout & views".

Lizzo, pictured at last year's Met Gala, is best known for hits such as Truth Hurts, Juice, Good As Hell and 2 Be Loved [BBC]

She added she felt she was "the butt of the joke every single time" because of how she looks, and that her character was being "picked apart" by people who don't know her.

"I didn't sign up for this," she concluded. I quit."

Last August, three of her former dancers sued Lizzo over claims including sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez are the former dancers bringing the case against the singer, her dance captain and her production company.

The legal action includes accusations of sexual, religious and racial harassment, discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

Lizzo is also accused of fat-shaming Ms Davis on tour.

The singer - whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson - said the allegations were "false" and as "unbelievable as they sound".

Lizzo was last seen on Thursday where she performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York for a fundraiser for US President Joe Biden.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano, who represents the three former dancers, reportedly told NewsNation: "It's shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations."

BBC News has contacted Lizzo's agent for comment.