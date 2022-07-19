Lizzo reveals the celebrity that 'salaciously slid' into her DMs

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday, Lizzo revealed the sexual nature of her conversations with Rihanna . This was prompted by a fan who called in to talk to Lizzo, but mainly asked about Rihanna, specifically asking if there was a collaboration in the works and when we might see another album from the pop star.

Lizzo laughed and asked, “Okay, did the army send you? She was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be a lesbian for a day.’”

Then Lizzo took a deeper dive, but said those conversations have gone by the wayside since Rihanna became a mother .

“Speaking of lesbians,” Lizzo said, “my conversations with Rihanna are more sexual, I guess.” “Oh, really?” Cohen responded. “You talk about sex a lot?” “We don’t talk about sex a lot, but we’re just always giving it to each other,” Lizzo replied. “We don’t talk about work, it’s all play with me. But not since she’s been, you know, mommy. ‘Mommihanna’. So congratulations to her and A$AP Rocky .”

Just a couple minutes later, Cohen asked Lizzo to name one celebrity who has “salaciously slid” into her DMs. This, once again, came right back around to Rihanna.

“It’s a lot, but I don’t let them get too far,” Lizzo said. “You know, they’ll always be like, ‘Man, you playin’.’ ‘Hey, what’s up, Lizzo?’ Like, I always see that, and I see their name. I’ll be like, ‘Not today.’ I would say the most salacious DM I’ve gotten: Rihanna. I think that’s just how she talks.”