Lizzo, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and more hit the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys
The thing that really rocks about the Grammys is that it's more than an awards show, and it's more than a string of one-night-only performances — host Trevor Noah has rightly called the event "one of the greatest concerts you'll ever get the opportunity to go to" — but it's also for us to see our favorites all glammed up in jaw-dropping gowns, oh-so sleek suits and other memorable ensembles.
And, oh, the celebrities stunned as they stepped onto the red carpet outside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Many of them were all about bright pops of color, as worn by Lizzo, who dressed as a bouquet of roses, Sam Smith in a ravishing red, Harry Styles in bold rainbow and Kelsea Ballerini in an eye-catching yellow. Taylor Swift, of course, shimmered in a dark blue while representing her latest album, Midnights.
They walked into a ceremony where Beyoncé had the most of the night's nominations, nine for her album Renaissance, and Bad Bunny's Album of the Year nom for his Un Verano Sin Ti marked the first time that a Latin music album had ever been a contender in one of the "Big Four" categories. No matter what happened, the night was also a big one for Kendrick Lamar, who earned eight award nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile each had seven.
A look at what they wore:
Taylor Swift
Did someone say midnights? Taylor Swift dressed to match the name of her latest album, with some help from Roberto Cavalli, and some serious sparkle.
Lizzo
Lizzo was lovely (and rosy!) in her Dolce and Gabana gown and cape, which offered two different looks.
Harry Styles
Harry Styles's fun, unexpected look was definitely one to remember.
Bebe Rexha
That's not Barbie, it's Bebe Rexha, as she said, "doing a little bit of Farrah Fawcett" and "giving '70s Barbie," in a nod to her new 1970s-esque music coming this month.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini's custom gown from Prabal Gurung was giving us sunshine vibes.
