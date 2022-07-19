Lizzo explains why her 'sexual' conversations with Rihanna have stopped

Lizzo stopped by the clubhouse to appear on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Monday, where she revealed something about the interesting conversations she's had with Rihanna when a fan asked about a possible collaboration between the two pop stars, and when we might get some new music from Rihanna.

Lizzo laughed and asked, “Okay, did the army send you? She was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be a lesbian for a day.’”

That’s when Lizzo went off on a tangent about her conversations with Rihanna. It sounded, at first, that their conversations were mainly sexual in nature, but Lizzo admitted that that particular subject matter has become more scarce since Rihanna gave birth to her first child two months ago.

“Speaking of lesbians,” Lizzo said, “my conversations with Rihanna are more sexual, I guess.” “Oh, really?” Cohen responded. “You talk about sex a lot?” “We don’t talk about sex a lot, but we’re just always giving it to each other,” Lizzo replied. “We don’t talk about work, it’s all play with me. But not since she’s been, you know, mommy. ‘Mommihanna’. So congratulations to her and A$AP Rocky.”

Moments later, Lizzo was asked to name one celebrity that has “salaciously slid” into her DMs. While it sounded like the list could be quite long, it came right back around to Rihanna.

“It’s a lot, but I don’t let them get too far,” Lizzo said. “You know, they’ll always be like, ‘Man, you playin’.’ ‘Hey, what’s up, Lizzo?’ Like, I always see that, and I see their name. I’ll be like, ‘Not today.’ I would say the most salacious DM I’ve gotten... Rihanna. I think that’s just how she talks.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday to Thursday on Bravo TV.

