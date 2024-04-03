Lizzo clarifies she is not quitting music industry, just 'negative energy'

US pop star Lizzo is not leaving the limelight anytime soon, she has assured her fans in a social media post.

The Grammy winner wrote last week "I quit", saying she was fed up of being targeted for her looks and character online.

But she has clarified in a new video: "When I say 'I quit', I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention."

The pop star built her reputation on body positivity, but has been accused of fat-shaming one of her dancers.

The singer - real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson - has rejected that allegation, as well as others filed last year in a lawsuit by her former dancers accusing her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

In the singer's "I quit" post on Instagram on 30 March, she said she was "tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet".

The message came just days after she performed in New York City in front of a sold-out crowd and three US presidents.

A lawyer representing the singer's former dancers had criticised the decision to have Lizzo headline the event amid the accusations made against her.

In a new video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Lizzo sought to set the record straight.

"What I'm not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people, because I know I'm not alone," she said.

"In no way shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive."