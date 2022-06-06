Lizzo and Boyfriend Myke Wright Make Red Carpet Couple Debut — See Their Sweet Photo!

Lizzo red-carpet debut with her man. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeZDbCRJ0zj/

Lizzo/Instagram Lizzo and her boyfriend

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright are red-carpet official!

On Saturday, the couple attended a "For Your Consideration" event for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, her Amazon Prime reality competition series that premiered back in March.

For the festivities, Lizzo, 34, rocked a hot-pink minidress with spaghetti straps along with matching leggings, elbow-length gloves and platform heels in the same shade, while her comedian beau looked dapper in an all-black suit.

In an Instagram post from the event — which the singer captioned, "Ima boss ass bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch, bitch💅🏾 #FYC" — Lizzo shared images of herself solo and with Wright, including a close-up of their hands that included a ring on her left ring finger.

Reps for Lizzo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the bling.

Lizzo/Instagram Lizzo's Instagram photo

While Lizzo has chosen to keep much about her relationship with Wright private, the "Good As Hell" singer confirmed she had a boyfriend during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM's Radio Andy show in April.

"You were photographed in L.A. in February at Craig's with a mystery man," Cohen, 54, said in reference to a snapshot captured on Valentine's Day, which showed Lizzo all glammed up in red, exiting the popular restaurant with her date.

"Are you guys still together?" Cohen asked, to which Lizzo replied, "Yeah, whatever, yeah."

Asked if Lizzo finds dating difficult due to her celebrity status, the singer told Cohen that having the "right person" makes things easier.

"If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor," said Lizzo. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."

The three-time Grammy winner stepped out with her boyfriend later in April to celebrate her 34th birthday at Craig's in West Hollywood, where they walked hand-in-hand.

Prior to Valentine's Day and her more recent birthday celebrations, Lizzo and her man were seen at Crustacean Beverly Hills in October 2021.